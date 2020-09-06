

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Drivetrain Components report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Drivetrain Components report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Research Report: Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co, American Axle & Mfg. Holdings Inc, Aisin World Corp. of America, JTEKT Corp, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Dana Holding Corp, Visteon Corp, GKN, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH, SKF Automotive, Linamar Corp, Brose North America Inc, Metaldyne, Gentex Corp Automotive Drivetrain Components

Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Segmentation by Product: Clutch, Differential Mechanism, Automobile Transmission, Other Automotive Drivetrain Components



Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Segmentation by Application:Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles



The Automotive Drivetrain Components Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Drivetrain Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Drivetrain Components industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Drivetrain Components Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Clutch

1.4.3 Differential Mechanism

1.4.4 Automobile Transmission

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Drivetrain Components Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Drivetrain Components Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Drivetrain Components Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Drivetrain Components Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Drivetrain Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Components Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Drivetrain Components Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Drivetrain Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Drivetrain Components Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Drivetrain Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Drivetrain Components Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Drivetrain Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Drivetrain Components Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Drivetrain Components Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Drivetrain Components Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

8.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Overview

8.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Product Description

8.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Related Developments

8.2 Aisin Seiki Co

8.2.1 Aisin Seiki Co Corporation Information

8.2.2 Aisin Seiki Co Overview

8.2.3 Aisin Seiki Co Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Aisin Seiki Co Product Description

8.2.5 Aisin Seiki Co Related Developments

8.3 American Axle & Mfg. Holdings Inc

8.3.1 American Axle & Mfg. Holdings Inc Corporation Information

8.3.2 American Axle & Mfg. Holdings Inc Overview

8.3.3 American Axle & Mfg. Holdings Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 American Axle & Mfg. Holdings Inc Product Description

8.3.5 American Axle & Mfg. Holdings Inc Related Developments

8.4 Aisin World Corp. of America

8.4.1 Aisin World Corp. of America Corporation Information

8.4.2 Aisin World Corp. of America Overview

8.4.3 Aisin World Corp. of America Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Aisin World Corp. of America Product Description

8.4.5 Aisin World Corp. of America Related Developments

8.5 JTEKT Corp

8.5.1 JTEKT Corp Corporation Information

8.5.2 JTEKT Corp Overview

8.5.3 JTEKT Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 JTEKT Corp Product Description

8.5.5 JTEKT Corp Related Developments

8.6 Hitachi Automotive Systems

8.6.1 Hitachi Automotive Systems Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hitachi Automotive Systems Overview

8.6.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems Product Description

8.6.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems Related Developments

8.7 Dana Holding Corp

8.7.1 Dana Holding Corp Corporation Information

8.7.2 Dana Holding Corp Overview

8.7.3 Dana Holding Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Dana Holding Corp Product Description

8.7.5 Dana Holding Corp Related Developments

8.8 Visteon Corp

8.8.1 Visteon Corp Corporation Information

8.8.2 Visteon Corp Overview

8.8.3 Visteon Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Visteon Corp Product Description

8.8.5 Visteon Corp Related Developments

8.9 GKN

8.9.1 GKN Corporation Information

8.9.2 GKN Overview

8.9.3 GKN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 GKN Product Description

8.9.5 GKN Related Developments

8.10 Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH

8.10.1 Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH Corporation Information

8.10.2 Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH Overview

8.10.3 Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH Product Description

8.10.5 Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH Related Developments

8.11 SKF Automotive

8.11.1 SKF Automotive Corporation Information

8.11.2 SKF Automotive Overview

8.11.3 SKF Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 SKF Automotive Product Description

8.11.5 SKF Automotive Related Developments

8.12 Linamar Corp

8.12.1 Linamar Corp Corporation Information

8.12.2 Linamar Corp Overview

8.12.3 Linamar Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Linamar Corp Product Description

8.12.5 Linamar Corp Related Developments

8.13 Brose North America Inc

8.13.1 Brose North America Inc Corporation Information

8.13.2 Brose North America Inc Overview

8.13.3 Brose North America Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Brose North America Inc Product Description

8.13.5 Brose North America Inc Related Developments

8.14 Metaldyne

8.14.1 Metaldyne Corporation Information

8.14.2 Metaldyne Overview

8.14.3 Metaldyne Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Metaldyne Product Description

8.14.5 Metaldyne Related Developments

8.15 Gentex Corp

8.15.1 Gentex Corp Corporation Information

8.15.2 Gentex Corp Overview

8.15.3 Gentex Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Gentex Corp Product Description

8.15.5 Gentex Corp Related Developments 9 Automotive Drivetrain Components Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Drivetrain Components Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Drivetrain Components Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drivetrain Components Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Drivetrain Components Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Drivetrain Components Distributors

11.3 Automotive Drivetrain Components Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Automotive Drivetrain Components Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”