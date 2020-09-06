Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026|Pirelli, Kenda Rubber Industrial, Cooper Tire & Rubber



The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Two-wheeler Tire market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Two-wheeler Tire market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Two-wheeler Tire report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Two-wheeler Tire report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Two-wheeler Tire market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Two-wheeler Tire market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Two-wheeler Tire market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Two-wheeler Tire market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Two-wheeler Tire market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Research Report: Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Pirelli, Kenda Rubber Industrial, Cooper Tire & Rubber, Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, Giti Tire Pte, MRF Limited, JK Tyre & Industries, Apollo Tyres, CEAT Limited, TVS Srichakra, MITAS, PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries, PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Deestone, Cheng Shin Rubber Ind, PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Two-wheeler Tire

Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Segmentation by Product: Motorcycle Tire, Scooter Tire, Moped Tire, Other Two-wheeler Tire



Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Segmentation by Application:OEMs, Aftermarket



The Two-wheeler Tire Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Two-wheeler Tire market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Two-wheeler Tire market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Two-wheeler Tire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Two-wheeler Tire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Two-wheeler Tire market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Two-wheeler Tire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Two-wheeler Tire market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Two-wheeler Tire Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Motorcycle Tire

1.4.3 Scooter Tire

1.4.4 Moped Tire

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 OEMs

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Two-wheeler Tire Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Two-wheeler Tire Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Two-wheeler Tire Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Two-wheeler Tire Production by Regions

4.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Two-wheeler Tire Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Two-wheeler Tire Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Two-wheeler Tire Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Two-wheeler Tire Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Two-wheeler Tire Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Two-wheeler Tire Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Two-wheeler Tire Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Two-wheeler Tire Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Two-wheeler Tire Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Two-wheeler Tire Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Two-wheeler Tire Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Two-wheeler Tire Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Two-wheeler Tire Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Two-wheeler Tire Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Two-wheeler Tire Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Two-wheeler Tire Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Two-wheeler Tire Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bridgestone

8.1.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bridgestone Overview

8.1.3 Bridgestone Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bridgestone Product Description

8.1.5 Bridgestone Related Developments

8.2 Michelin

8.2.1 Michelin Corporation Information

8.2.2 Michelin Overview

8.2.3 Michelin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Michelin Product Description

8.2.5 Michelin Related Developments

8.3 Continental

8.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.3.2 Continental Overview

8.3.3 Continental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Continental Product Description

8.3.5 Continental Related Developments

8.4 Pirelli

8.4.1 Pirelli Corporation Information

8.4.2 Pirelli Overview

8.4.3 Pirelli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Pirelli Product Description

8.4.5 Pirelli Related Developments

8.5 Kenda Rubber Industrial

8.5.1 Kenda Rubber Industrial Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kenda Rubber Industrial Overview

8.5.3 Kenda Rubber Industrial Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Kenda Rubber Industrial Product Description

8.5.5 Kenda Rubber Industrial Related Developments

8.6 Cooper Tire & Rubber

8.6.1 Cooper Tire & Rubber Corporation Information

8.6.2 Cooper Tire & Rubber Overview

8.6.3 Cooper Tire & Rubber Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Cooper Tire & Rubber Product Description

8.6.5 Cooper Tire & Rubber Related Developments

8.7 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber

8.7.1 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Overview

8.7.3 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Product Description

8.7.5 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Related Developments

8.8 Giti Tire Pte

8.8.1 Giti Tire Pte Corporation Information

8.8.2 Giti Tire Pte Overview

8.8.3 Giti Tire Pte Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Giti Tire Pte Product Description

8.8.5 Giti Tire Pte Related Developments

8.9 MRF Limited

8.9.1 MRF Limited Corporation Information

8.9.2 MRF Limited Overview

8.9.3 MRF Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 MRF Limited Product Description

8.9.5 MRF Limited Related Developments

8.10 JK Tyre & Industries

8.10.1 JK Tyre & Industries Corporation Information

8.10.2 JK Tyre & Industries Overview

8.10.3 JK Tyre & Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 JK Tyre & Industries Product Description

8.10.5 JK Tyre & Industries Related Developments

8.11 Apollo Tyres

8.11.1 Apollo Tyres Corporation Information

8.11.2 Apollo Tyres Overview

8.11.3 Apollo Tyres Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Apollo Tyres Product Description

8.11.5 Apollo Tyres Related Developments

8.12 CEAT Limited

8.12.1 CEAT Limited Corporation Information

8.12.2 CEAT Limited Overview

8.12.3 CEAT Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 CEAT Limited Product Description

8.12.5 CEAT Limited Related Developments

8.13 TVS Srichakra

8.13.1 TVS Srichakra Corporation Information

8.13.2 TVS Srichakra Overview

8.13.3 TVS Srichakra Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 TVS Srichakra Product Description

8.13.5 TVS Srichakra Related Developments

8.14 MITAS

8.14.1 MITAS Corporation Information

8.14.2 MITAS Overview

8.14.3 MITAS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 MITAS Product Description

8.14.5 MITAS Related Developments

8.15 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries

8.15.1 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Corporation Information

8.15.2 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Overview

8.15.3 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Product Description

8.15.5 PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries Related Developments

8.16 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana

8.16.1 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Corporation Information

8.16.2 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Overview

8.16.3 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Product Description

8.16.5 PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Related Developments

8.17 Deestone

8.17.1 Deestone Corporation Information

8.17.2 Deestone Overview

8.17.3 Deestone Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Deestone Product Description

8.17.5 Deestone Related Developments

8.18 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind

8.18.1 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Corporation Information

8.18.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Overview

8.18.3 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Product Description

8.18.5 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Related Developments

8.19 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK

8.19.1 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Corporation Information

8.19.2 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Overview

8.19.3 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Product Description

8.19.5 PT Gajah Tunggal TBK Related Developments 9 Two-wheeler Tire Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Two-wheeler Tire Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Two-wheeler Tire Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Two-wheeler Tire Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Two-wheeler Tire Sales Channels

11.2.2 Two-wheeler Tire Distributors

11.3 Two-wheeler Tire Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Two-wheeler Tire Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Two-wheeler Tire Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Two-wheeler Tire Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

