Updated Research Report On Tuna Market With Impact of COVID-19: Global Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2025

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Tuna Market. The report analyses the Tuna Market By Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin) and by Distribution Channel (Direct Channel, Indirect Channel- Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online). The global tuna market has been analysed by (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa) and by countries that include U.S., Canada, UK. Spain, France, Italy, China, Japan and Indonesia. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global tuna market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.69% during 2019–2024.

Over the recent years, Tuna market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and growing number of urban populations. Moreover, rise in the demand for healthy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of Tuna market globally. Further, increasing demand for by restaurant is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, Japan accounts for the largest share in the global tuna Substitute’s market in 2018.

The report titled “Global Tuna Market: Analysis By Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect – Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Russia, UK, China, Japan, India) has covered and analysed the potential of tuna market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the tuna market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Tuna Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna

• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others

Regional Markets – Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW-MEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna

• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Spain, France, Italy, China, Japan, Indonesia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna

• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Bumble Bee Foods, Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd., Thai Union Group, The Tuna Store, Wild Planet Foods, Tri Marine International, Inc., Starkist Co., K/S Knold’s Seafood AB.

