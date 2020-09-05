This Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market report work with respect to opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. This Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems report is helpful to present you better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviors. The statistics are represented in graphical format in This Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. Readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market in depth.

Global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging risk of terrorism and infiltration globally as well as increasing government regulation on the securities. These systems enable the reduction the manpower cost.

If you are involved in the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment Type (Open Area, Fence-Mounted, Buried), End User (Critical Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Government, Transportation, Industrial, Correctional facilities, Commercial, Others)

Major Industry Competitors: Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market are United Technologies, Harper Chalice Group Ltd., Godrej.com, Senstar Corporation, Future Fiber Technologies, PureTech Systems Inc., Detection Technologies, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Cias Elettronica Srl, DeTekion Security Systems Inc., RBtech Perimeter Security Systems, Jacksons Fencing, Johnson Controls, Southwest Microwave Inc., SightLogix, Heras, Axis Communications AB, D-Fence, Fiber SenSys Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Anixter Inc., ADVANCED PERIMETERE SYSTEMS LTD., SORHEA, FLIR Systems Inc., among others.

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Key Drivers

The Surge in the installations of video surveillance for security systems is driving the growth of the market

There is an increasing demand for remote access through the cloud and wireless technology in security systems is boosting the market growth

The rising need for security against the terrorism globally which is driving the growth of the market

The string need for reducing the manpower expenditure is boosting the growth of the market

Key Developments

In February 2016, Honeywell International Inc. has made an acquisition deal of USD 480Million by acquiring Xtralis, a leader in providing smoke detection as well as advanced perimeter securities technology and video analytics software. This transaction will strengthen the business in surging security and fire business

In January 2019, Harper Charlie Group Ltd., partnered with building defense systems to promote and sell perimeter security solutions in the Middle East region. This will promote complete range of system manufactured by Harper Charlie hence growing the demand of perimeter detection system in the region

