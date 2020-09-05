Dublin, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Workflow Management System Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. This Workflow Management System market report serves to be an ideal solution for better understanding of the market and high business growth. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such marker report that makes aware about the market conditions around. This Workflow Management System market research report identifies, assesses, and analyses the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market for this industry. All the data of research and analysis in this Workflow Management System report are mapped in an actionable model, with strategic recommendations from the experts. Client’s needs are understood well by experts leveraging their expertise and strong knowledge base to identify and evaluate competition and chalk out strategic programs, with short-term goals and long-term objectives.

Global workflow management system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 21.03% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising business process, streamlining expended data access and growing technological utilization in the BFSI.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Global Workflow Management System Market

Xerox Corporation., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Software AG, SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Nintex UK Ltd, Bizagi, Appian., Newgen Software Technologies Limited., FUJITSU, TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, monday.com, bpm’online., Wrike, Inc., Kissflow Inc., ProjectManager.com, Inc., Pelago

Market Drivers:

Enhanced concentration on business processes streamlining is driving the growth of the market,

Price-efficiency through the management of workflows is propelling the growth of the market

Expended data access is boosting the growth of the market

Growing technological utilization in the BFSI industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

An increased cost for application is restricting the growth of the market.

Workflow difficulties in incorporating new and outdated systems is hindering the growth of the market

The reduction in the flexibility of the system act as the restraint in the growth of the market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component

Software Production Workflow Systems Messaging-Based Workflow Systems Web-Based Workflow Systems Suite-Based Workflow Systems Others

Services IT Consulting Integration and Implementation Training and Development



By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry Vertical

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Public Sector

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Retail

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Workflow Management System market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Workflow Management System industry.

