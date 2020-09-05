Glutinous Rice Market Is Pegged To Reach A Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By The End Of 2018 – 2028

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Glutinous Rice market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Glutinous Rice market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Glutinous Rice market.

Assessment of the Global Glutinous Rice Market

The recently published market study on the global Glutinous Rice market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Glutinous Rice market. Further, the study reveals that the global Glutinous Rice market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Glutinous Rice market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Glutinous Rice market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Glutinous Rice market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Glutinous Rice market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Glutinous Rice market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Glutinous Rice market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global glutinous rice market identified across the value chain include- BURAPA PROSPER CO. LTD., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills, Koda Farms, Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, among others.

Glutinous rice Market Opportunities

The market for glutinous rice is anticipated to increase due to the rising trend among consumers to have a healthy diet. Glutinous rice is low-fat rice having high fiber, vitamin and mineral content and added health benefits. The health benefits of glutinous rice include its ability to control diabetes, inhibit chronic diseases, improve digestion and lessen inflammation. The increasing number of restaurants and food joints have also resulted in increasing market for glutinous rice. Glutinous rice is a staple food in many regions of Asia Pacific. It provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for many living in Asia and rising in population will indeed result in increasing market for glutinous rice. The Asia Pacific is the primary producer and exporter of glutinous rice globally. However, China and India are of the primary consumers and producers.

Brief Approach to Research Glutinous rice Market

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Glutinous Rice market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Glutinous Rice market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Glutinous Rice market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Glutinous Rice market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Glutinous Rice market between 20XX and 20XX?

