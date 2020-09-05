Helpdesk Automation to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2018 – 2028

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Helpdesk Automation market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Helpdesk Automation by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Helpdesk Automation market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Helpdesk Automation market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Helpdesk Automation market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

The prominent players in the global Helpdesk Automation market are Microsoft Corporation, NetIQ, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Atlassian Corporation Plc. ServiceNow, Inc., Axios Systems, Ivanti, Cherwell Software, Freshworks Inc., Kayako, and Zendesk Inc.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for helpdesk automation due to the early adoption of digital technologies and presence of various key players in the region. The demand for helpdesk automation in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies and the rising trend of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) in various countries of the region such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K., and India.

The Helpdesk Automation markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Segments

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Helpdesk Automation Market

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Helpdesk Automation Market

Helpdesk Automation Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Helpdesk Automation Market

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Helpdesk Automation Market includes

North America Helpdesk Automation Market US Canada

Latin America Helpdesk Automation Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Helpdesk Automation Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Helpdesk Automation Market

China Helpdesk Automation Market

Middle East and Africa Helpdesk Automation Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

