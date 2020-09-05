Travel Nursing Staffing Market, Uncover Risk & Return Profile of Emerging Players

Travel nursing staffing is the group of nurses who work either temporarily or permanently in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities across the world. The travel nurses generally work to fill in the gaps in medical facilities where there are shortages of nursing staff. They can be recruited nursing recruitment agency instead of a single hospital, this role demands them to travel in different countries or they can work at local hospitals in need of nurses temporary.

Latest Research Study on Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Travel Nursing Staffing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Travel Nursing Staffing. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AMN Healthcare (United States), FlexCare Medical Staffing (United States), Cross Country Nurses (United States), Aureus Medical Group (United States), Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.(United States), NurseFly (IAC) (United States), Adecco Group (Switzerland), Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC (United States), TeamHealth (Blackstone Group Inc.) (United States), CHG Management, Inc. (United States), Jackson Healthcare, LLC (United States), Healthcare Staffing Services, LLC (United States), InGenesis, Inc. (United States) and Aya Healthcare (United States).

Market Trend

Increased Spendings on Travel Nursing Staffing

Market Drivers

The Growing Travel Industry Worldwide

Need for Medical Services During Traveling as Number of Patients While Traveling is Rising Worldwide

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Travel Nursing Staffing Due to the Global Pandemic

Growing Travel Nursing Staffing Recruitment Companies

Restraints

Shortages in Nursing Staffs Might Hinder the Travel Nursing Staffing Market

Challenges

Less Skilled Travel Nursing Staffing Might Hamer the Market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Travel Nursing Staffing Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Travel Nursing Staffing Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Temporary, Permanent), Service (Examining Patients, Labor & Delivery, Critical Care / ICU, Operating Room, Emergency Room, Telemetry, Others), End User (Hospitals, Individual, Government, Travel Agency, Aviation, Others))

5.1 Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Travel Nursing Staffing Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Travel Nursing Staffing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



