Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Satellite Bus Subsystems Market 2017 – 2025

Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market: Segmentation

Global satellite bus subsystems market can be segmented by type, and application.

On the basis of subsystems type, global satellite bus subsystems market can be segmented by physical structures, attitude and orbit control system, thermal control subsystem, electric power subsystem, command and telemetry subsystem.

On the basis of application, global satellite bus subsystems market can be segmented into scientific research and exploration, communication, mapping and navigation, surveillance and security.

Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market: Competition Landscape

The market is dominated by a significant number of vendors that offer global satellite bus subsystems. The competition is tough among leading vendors on the basis of aspects such as quality, type of products and variety of systems. Some of the key players for satellite bus subsystems market include Orbital ATK, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Group, China Academy of Space Technology, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ball Corporation, Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Sierra Nevada Corporation

Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global satellite bus subsystems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The technological advancement and rising interest in tracking the transportation of goods and services which are based on technology are expected to boost the designing of satellite bus substation systems in Asia Pacific creating a greater requirement. North America and Europe satellite bus subsystems market are having significant market share. Latin America, and MEA are expected to witness positive growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

