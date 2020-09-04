Board Portal Market Strategies That Drive Enterprise Transformation During 2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Board Portal Market – By Value, By Penetration Rate, By Number Of Users, By Type of Board Portal (In-House, SaaS, Hosted Model), By Region (Americas, Europe and APAC) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, India).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Board Portal Market – By Value, Penetration, Number of Users, Type of Board Portal (In-House, SaaS, Hosted) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 30.58% during 2018-2023. SaaS Model of board portal has been gaining popularity in various end-user segments and is expected to keep gaining the market share in the forecast period on the back of higher security measures in the model and lower incurred initial and continuation cost for the customers.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086049

Overall board portal market is expected to grow majorly due to fast internationalization of business, adoption of technology based solutions for administrative and data warehousing works in organizations and offering of robust, secure and easy to use solutions by companies like Diligent, Boardvantage (Nasdaq) and Passageways. Among the regions, Americas accounts for the largest regional share in the global board portal market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Americas market is early acceptance of board portals by organizations resulting in higher penetration of the board portal services in the region. While Nasdaq has opted for the acquisition route to expand and further penetrate the market by acquiring it’s key competitor Bordvantage, Passageways’ OnBoard strives to serve as central platform for secure real-time Communication.

The report titled “Global Board Portal Market – By Value, Penetration, Number of Users, Type of Board Portal (In-House, SaaS, Hosted) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Board Portal Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global board portal market.

Scope of the Report

Global Board Portal Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Board Portal Market, By Value – Size and Growth

• Global Board Portal Market, By Penetration Rate

• Global Board Portal Market, By Number of Users – Size and Growth

• Global Board Portal Market, By Type of Delivery/Model

• Global Board Portal Market, By End-Users

Regional Markets – Americas, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Board Portal Market, By Value – Size and Growth

• Board Portal Market, By Penetration Rate – Size and Growth

• Board Portal Market, By Number of Users – Size and Growth

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Australia, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Board Portal Market, By Value – Size and Growth

Other Report Highlights

• Segment Wise Market Share-By Company

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Analysis – Admin Control AS, Computershare, Diligent Corporation, Nasdaq Inc, Passageways, Aprio, BoardPaq, Boardeffect Inc., Dilitrust SAS, Director Point LLC.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

