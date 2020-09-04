Cell Culture Market 2020: Notable Growth, Trends, Key Players, Reginal, Product Review and Forecasts Report To 2025

The global Cell Culture market was valued at USD 12.41 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 30.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment. With increasing advances in biotechnology and its implementation in biopharmaceutical sector, the market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008433

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Awareness on the Benefits Of, and Rising Regulatory Approvals For, Cell Culture-Based Vaccines

1.2 Increase in Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS)

1.3 Funding for Cell-Based Research

1.4 Growing Preference for Single-Use Technologies

1.5 Technological Advancements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Cell Biology Research

2.2 Lack of Infrastructure for Cell-Based Research in Emerging Economies

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Cancer Research

1.2 Stem Cell Technologies

1.3 Drug Screening & Development

1.4 Biopharmaceutical/Therapeutic Applications

1.4.1 Vaccine Production

1.4.2 Diagnostics

1.4.3 Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins

1.5 Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

1.6 Other Applications

View Source Of Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market

Standoff IED, Person-Borne And Vehicle-Borne Explosives Weapon Detection Technologies North America Market

Special Mission Aircraft Market

Maritime VSAT Market

U.S. Public Safety And Homeland Security Market

Medical Aesthetics Market

Physical Security Market

Video Analytics, ISR And Intelligent Video Surveillance Americas Market

Log Management Market

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market

Non-GMO Soybean Market

Insurance Telematics Market

India Food And Beverage Market

Mobile Enterprise Application Market

2. By End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Research Institutes

3. By Product:

3.1 Equipment

3.1.1 Bioreactor

3.1.2 Cell culture vessels

3.1.3 Cell culture storage equipment

3.1.4 Cell culture supporting equipment

3.2 Consumables

3.2.1 Sera

3.2.2 Media

3.2.3 Reagents

3.2.4 Bioreactor Accessories

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Merck KGAA

3. GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

4. Lonza Group AG

5. Corning, Inc.

6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7. Eppendorf AG

8. Hi-Media Laboratories

9. Sartorius AG

10. Promocell GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008433

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Cell Culturemarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609