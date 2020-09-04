Breast Shell Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2019 – 2027

Study on the Global Breast Shell Market

The market study on the Breast Shell market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Breast Shell market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Breast Shell market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Breast Shell market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Breast Shell market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Segmentation of the Breast Shell Market

The analysts have segmented the Breast Shell market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Medela LLC, a key player in the breast shell market, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mamava, the inventors of the first lactation pod, to support employers to provide the infrastructure, product, and services for breastfeeding working women.

In May 2018, Ameda revealed the expansion of its premium products line including Ameda MoistureGuard™ Premium Nursing Pads, Ameda PumpEase® Hands-Free Pumping Bra, and Ameda Triple Zero Lanolin™ to support breastfeeding and breast pumping needs for mothers.

PIGEON Corporation

Founded in 1957, Pigeon Corporation, formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in manufacturing, sales, imports, and exports of baby and child-care products, women’s care products, maternity items, elder care products, and home healthcare products.

Philips

Established in 1891, Philips is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company operates through three main segments including Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health, and offers a range of mother, child-care, and oral healthcare products.

Pharmics, Inc.

Founded in 1970, Pharmics, Inc. is headquartered in Utah, the USA, and provides quality pharmaceutical nutritional products to Pediatric, Obstetric, and Bariatric markets. The company believes in providing products that are better tolerated for better results.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1966, Medline Industries, Inc. is based in Illinois, the USA with manufacturing units in North America. The company manufactures and distributes health supplies, and offers pharmaceuticals and nutrition, nursing and patient care, infection prevention, and incontinence care products.

Artsana Group

Established in 1946, Artsana Group is headquartered in Grandate, Italy with production facilities in Europe. The company manufactures and distributes baby care, health care, and medical products along with cosmetic and hygiene products.

Additional Insights

Silicone Breast Shells Remain Top-Selling Category

Consumers have been showing a marked preference for silicone breast shells, in light of their greater comfort and easy adaptation to distinct breast contours. The study finds that silicone breast shells accounted for over 7 in 10 sales in 2018, and will continue to remain the top-selling category. Additionally, presence of pores small enough to aid ventilation while refraining leakage is another key attribute of silicone breast shells that have been driving their preference among consumers. According to the study, pharmacy/drug stores continue to account for relatively larger sales of breast shell, with nearly 50% share in 2018. Gains also remain significant from modern trade and online channels, which collectively account for over 40% market share.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on breast shell market offers all-inclusive insights and industry-best intelligence of the global market. A unique methodology and holistic approach are adapted to carry out an elaborate analysis on growth of breast shell market for the period between 2019 and 2027.

To obtain comprehensive information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the breast shell market, an extensive secondary research followed by primary research has been conducted.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Breast Shell market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Breast Shell market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Breast Shell market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Breast Shell market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Breast Shell market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Breast Shell market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Breast Shell market? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Breast Shell market? Who are the leading companies operating in the Breast Shell market? What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

