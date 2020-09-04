Food Pathogen Testing Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2020-2025

Market Overview:

The global Food Pathogen Testing market was valued at USD 7.98 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Food pathogens directly impact the gut of the consumer. The growing awareness regarding gut health is expected to boost the demand for food pathogen testing services. The growing consumer awareness regarding quality of food products is expected to increase market importance over the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising incidences of foodborne diseases

1.2 Stringent food regulations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Pathogen Testingmarket is segmented on the type, food type, technology, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 E.Coli

1.2 Salmonella

1.3 Listeria

1.4 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 Traditional

2.2 Rapid

2.2.1 Immunoassay

2.2.2 Convenience Based

2.2.3 PCR

2.2.4 Others

3. By Food Tested:

3.1 Dairy

3.2 Processed Food

3.3 Meat and Poultry

3.4 Fruits and Vegetables

3.5 Cereals and Grains

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS SA

2. Genetic ID NA

3. Bureau Veritas SA

4. MicrobacLaboartories Inc.

5. Intertek Group PLC

6. Asurequality

7. Eurofins Scientific

8. ALS Limited

9. Silliker Inc.

10. IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

