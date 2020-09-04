Marine Composite Materials Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

The global Marine Composite Materials market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Marine Composite Materials market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Segment by Type, the Marine Composite Materials market is segmented into

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

Foam Core Materials

Metal Composites

Segment by Application, the Marine Composite Materials market is segmented into

Powerboats

Sailboats

Cruise Liner

Personal Watercraft

Jet Boats

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Marine Composite Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Marine Composite Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Marine Composite Materials Market Share Analysis

Marine Composite Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Marine Composite Materials business, the date to enter into the Marine Composite Materials market, Marine Composite Materials product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Cytec Industries

3A Composites

Toray Industries

Gurit Holding

Hexcel Corporation

Zoltek Companies

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Owens Corning Corporation

Taijin

DowDuPont

Each market player encompassed in the Marine Composite Materials market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Marine Composite Materials market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

