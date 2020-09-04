A recent report published by QMI on Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) ASV Global

2) Teledyne Technologies

3) Textron Inc.

4) ECA Group

5) Israel Aerospace Industries

6) Atlas Elektronik

7) SeaRobotics

8) Maritime Robotics

9) Elbit Systems

10) Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

11) 5G International

12) Liquid Robotics

According to the report, the global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)s (USV) generally operate on the surface of the water without any crew and are far cheaper than the equivalent weather vehicles and research vehicles. The main component that drives such unmanned systems is the unmanned autopilot system (UAPS20). These vehicles can be used to explore such places, where the climatic condition is rough thereby gathering the necessary information without putting the life of any individual at stake.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Based on payload, it is segmented into sonars, sensors, cameras, visual systems, X-band radars, and others. By size, it is segregated into small, medium, large, and extra-large. There has been significant growth in the large segment which can be attributed to the high-value contracts awarded to manufacturers of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)s for the development of large Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)s and are majorly used in various defense applications, such as ISR activities, combat operations, cargo & resupply, etc.

Based on modes of operation, it is classified into a remotely operated surface vehicle and autonomous surface vehicle. The autonomous surface vehicle is most widely used and preferred due to the increasing use of autonomous surface vehicles in defense and commercial applications, as these vehicles have the ability to conduct any commercial or military operations on their own without any human intervention.



Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increased demand for USVs for water quality monitoring and ocean data mapping

o The rapid rise in asymmetric threats and the need for maritime security

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others.�Also, some of the major companies operating in Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Payload:

o Sonars

o Sensors

o Cameras

o Visual Systems

o X-band Radars

o Others

By Size:

o Small

o Medium

o Large

o Extra Large

By Modes of Operation :

o Remotely Operated

o Autonomous

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Payload

o By Size

o By Modes of Operation

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Payload

o By Size

o By Modes of Operation

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Payload

o By Size

o By Modes of Operation

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Payload

o By Size

o By Modes of Operation

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Payload

o By Size

o By Modes of Operation

Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Payload

o By Size

o By Modes of Operation

