Fatty Acids Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Fatty Acids Market Outlook: Industry Insights & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027”delivers detailed overview of the global fatty acids market in terms of market segmentation by product, by application, by source, by form and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 are important for the development, functioning and maintenance of the brain and other nervous tissues, for vision processes, for the improvement of immune and inflammatory responses, for maintaining the concentrations of triglycerides, aids in lowering the risk of heart diseases and maintain normal blood pressure. Increasing demand of fatty acids in health care products is expected to boost the market growth. The widespread application of fatty acids such as healthcare products, home care, cosmetics etc. is estimated to boost the growth of the global fatty acids market with a CAGR of 6% during the period 2019-2027.

The global fatty acids market is segmented by product, application, source & form, out of which, the application segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Product segment is divided into omega-3, omega-6, omega-7 and omega-9. Application segment is divided into dietary supplement, infant formula, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, animal feed, cosmetics and others. The source segment is divided into marine, nut & seeds, vegetable oil and soy & soy products. Further, form segment is divided into oil, syrup, powder and others.

Increasing Government Policies to Encourage Production of Essential Fatty Acids to Boost the Demand of Fatty Acids

The global fatty acids market is thriving on the back of increasing government policies to encourage production of essential fatty acids to promote healthy lifestyle.

Increasing demand of Fatty acids in personal and home care products- Fatty acids are used in production of various personal and home care products such as soaps, detergents, paints, insecticides, plastic etc. which is expected to propel the demand for fatty acids.

Asia- Pacific is expected to lead the fatty acids market growth on the back of increasing demand for fatty acids which is widely driven by its increasing applications in industries such as cosmetics & personal care, detergents & soaps, oilfield and lubricants etc. North America is projected to have leading market share in the total revenue on the back of increasing production of fatty acids. Europe is expected to witness significant growth on the back of price fluctuations and changing market trends.

Biological effects such as skin problems, nigh blindness, Alzheimer’s disease, vision issues and others can occur due to deficiency of fatty acids in the body inhibiting the growth of the global fatty acids market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global fatty acids market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International PLC, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker Bio Marine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids and Cargill Incorporated.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global fatty acids market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

