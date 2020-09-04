Hospital Bed Market 2020 Report Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast till 2024

Global Hospital Bed Market is estimated to reach $7,271 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2024 A hospital bed is essential for patients as it provide services such as comfort, safety, relief, and flexibility during recovery or operation period. Customizable features of these beds aids in maximizing the comfort of patients. Electric bed, semi electric bed and manual are the different types of hospital beds available in the market. These beds can also be adjusted according to need of the patients such as size, comfort, and safety. There is an increased demand for these beds for home care, especially for bedridden or geriatric patients.

Rapid increase in population, rising chronic diseases, expanding hospital budgets, and focus on improving patient’s experiences are some of the aspects boosting the growth of the global hospital bed market. Though, high costs could hamper the adoption among end-users. Furthermore, innovations in hospital beds could provide future scope for the market in the coming years.

The global hospital bed market has been bifurcated into type of treatment, power type, application, and geography. By type of treatment, the market is categorized into long-term care beds, acute care beds, critical care beds, and others. Furthermore, power type is categorized into manual, electric and semi-electric. Application segment is bifurcated into birthing beds, general purpose bed, bariatric beds, pressure relief beds, pediatric beds, and others.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the global hospital bed market are Savion Industries Ltd, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Getinge Group, Gendron, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, LINET spol. s r.o., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Invacare Corporation, among others.

