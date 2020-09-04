Neurostimulation Devices Market 2020 Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers 2024

Global Neurostimulation devices Market is estimated to reach $10.2 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2016 to 2024.Neurostimulation devices provide electronic stimulation to specific nerves in the body. These devices are externally or operationally set in the patient’s body and functions are done by thin wires or leads. They provide control, reduces pain, and provide relaxation to various therapeutic conditions such as paralyzed patients, and others.

Neurostimulation devices are extremely beneficial in reducing pain of neurological disorders including chronic pain, epilepsy, major depression, and parkinson’s disease. Spinal cord stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, deep brain stimulators, and cortical stimulators are most commonly used devices. Increasing population and growing demand for neurostimulation devices in the healthcare sector are enhancing the growth of the market.

Technological advancements and increasing need for add-on services drives the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market. Rapid growth in population and high demand from healthcare sectors also supports the growth of the market. Moreover, product innovation and growing investments in R&D would provide several opportunities for the market. However, high cost may hinder the growth of the market.

The global neurostimulation devices market has been segmented as device type, application, and geography. Device type is bifurcated into implantable devices (spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, cochlear implants, vagus nerve stimulation, gastric electric stimulation and others) and external devices (transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and others). By application, the segmentations are urinary and gastroparesis, fecal incontinence, pain management, epilepsy, parkinson’s disease, hearing loss, depression, and others.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., Neuropace, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., BioControl Medical, DePuy Synthes Companies, Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Nevro Corporation, NDI Medical, LLC, and NeuroSigma, Inc., among others.

