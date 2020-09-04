Methylating Agents Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in and Coming Futurec by 2029

The increasing concern for environmental pollution offers incentives to explore new green or eco-friendly chemicals for the atmosphere. These green chemicals have been used to design a synthetic process to eliminate environmental pollution problems. Methylating agents are versatile and environmentally innocuous materials, and widely utilized across end-use industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, and among others.

Methylating agents are strong electrophiles and react with many biological nucleophiles within the tumor cells. There is a number of methylating agents, amidst these, dimethyl sulfate (DMS), methyl methane sulfonate (MMS), N-methyl-N′-nitro-N-nitrosoguanidine (MNNG) and N-methyl-N-nitrosourea (MNU) have been broadly used across various applications.

In the pharmaceutical industry, methylating agents are using as DNA damaging agents. These methylating agents help to uncover and explore pathways of DNA repair, DNA damage response, and among other applications. Further, in chemical industries, methylating agents act as an intermediate, solvent, or raw material for a few industrial processes. Moreover, Methylating agents act as a stabilizer for the water treatment process and have more applications across other industrial sectors.

Global Methylating Agents Market: Dynamics

Nowadays, the pharmaceutical industry is booming at a healthy growth rate. Besides, the global prescription drug market grew in 2017 to US$ 825 Bn, from US$ 814 Bn in 2016. This kind of organic growth across the pharmaceutical market is estimated to fuel the global methylating agents market

A mix of favorable macro-economic and industry fundamentals projected to boost the global methylating agents market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the thriving demand for wastewater treatment industry due to vast industrial infrastructure existing the impurities in the environment is anticipated to propel the methylating agents market by the end of 2029. Additionally, from the past few years, mergers and acquisitions have been a hallmark of chemical industries growth strategy. Major collaborations or acquisitions among key players such as Dow–DuPont, Monsanto–Bayer, Syngenta–ChemChina, Linde–Praxair, etc. is planning to expand their productions. These production industries surging the demand for intermediates such as methylating agents. As a result, the global methylating agents market boosting at significant growth rate during the forecast period i.e. 2019 – 2029

Environment-friendly products are being continually adopted by corporate groups to meet environmental regulations implemented across various regions. Thus, the adoption of greener products such as methylating agents is witnessing an upsurge. This factor acts as a key trend for the global methylating agents market

Global Methylating Agents Market: Segmentation

The global methylating agents market can be segmented on the basis of product types, applications, end-use, and regions. On the basis of product types, the global methylating agents market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Dimethyl sulfate

Dimethyl Carbonate

Methyl Iodide

Diazomethane

Methyl Fluorosulfonate

Others

On the basis of applications, the global methylating agents market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Intermediate

Stabilizer

Sulfonation Agent

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global methylating agents market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Waste Water Treatment

Others

Global Methylating Agents Market: Regional Outlook

The market for methylating agents is greatly influenced by the pharmaceutical production facilities located across the regions. The United States and Japan are estimated to hold a significant position in the global methylating agents market due to its strong pharmaceutical sector. Further, United Kingdom is anticipated to grow with a 5.7% growth rate in pharmaceutical sales, also the UK acts a major exporter of pharmaceutical products, which in turn to drive the United Kingdom methylating agents market by end of the forecast period. Further, the market for methylating agents in Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are estimated to grow with a moderate growth rate during the forecast period (2019-2029)

Global Methylating Agents Market: Industry Participants

The global methylating agents market has numerous small scale and international market players across the world. Few of them identified across the value chain of market which is