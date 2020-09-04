Polyelectrolyte Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast by 2029

Polyelectrolyte is a polymer which possesses multiple ionizable groups. Polyelectrolytes have polymeric and electrolytic behaviors inherent in them and this makes polyelectrolytes gain a number of useful properties. Polyelectrolytes, in general are soluble in water. However, in the event of crosslinking of polyelectrolytes, they lose their property of dissolving in water. Cross-linked polyelectrolytes when added to water, swell up and work as water absorbers. Such a change in the state of polyelectrolytes gives rise to materials better known as hydrogels or superabsorbent polymers. Super absorbers, created by slight crosslinking of polyelectrolytes have the exceptional property of absorbing water 500 times their weight and 30-60 times their own volume. The similarity of polyelectrolytes, to both, electrolytes (salts), and polymers (high molecular weight compounds), makes them to be addressed as polysalts. Another important property of polyelectrolytes is that they are electrically conductive. Their charged molecular chains which are commonly present in soft matter systems, enables them to play a fundamental and critical role in deciphering the structure, stability and interactions of various molecular assemblies.

Polyelectrolytes find applications in a number of industries which manufacture paints and coatings as polyelectrolytes stabilize colloidal suspension and initiate flocculation. They are also used in hair care products such as conditioners, and shampoos. Other applications include self-healing cloth, cements, and oil recovery.

Market Dynamics – Polyelectrolyte Market:

Polyelectrolyte has been used a common dosing agent in water treatment plants at industrial facilities, commercial buildings owing to its characteristics of improved water quality, reduced expenditure of consumables, thereby resulting in significant savings on plant maintenance. The superior coagulation properties makes polyelectrolyte as the preferred media for chemical water treatment. The increasing number of space explorations and unmanned space missions is contributing to the growth of the polyelectrolyte market. The budgetary constraints faced by space agencies and the cost reduction requirements have by-large hampered planned space missions. Polyelectrolytes are being used in the manufacture and synthesis of self-healing cloth which can be used in space missions. Self-healing cloth possesses the unique ability to reconstruct itself if it tears or gets damaged in high pressure and extremely hostile conditions. In addition, the use of polyelectrolytes in the hair-care industry is also helping in the growth of the polyelectrolyte market.

However, the presence of counter ions in polyelectrolytes makes them unusable for a number of applications which involve determination of physical quantities such as osmotic compressibility, neutron scattering and thermoelectric power. Increased hardness levels of treated water can also prove to be undesirable for the end users. These properties find application in a number of laboratory research experiments. These negative properties possessed by polyelectrolytes renders them unusable in research and thereby limits the growth of the polyelectrolytes market.

Polyelectrolyte Market: Market Segmentation

The global Polyelectrolyte market can be segmented on the basis of type of raw materials, method of production, and application.

On the basis of type, the global polyelectrolyte market is segmented into:

Homogenous Polyelectrolyte

Polyampholyte

On the basis of origin, the global polyelectrolyte market is segmented into:

Biological Origin

Synthetic

Chemically Modified Polyelectrolytes

On the basis of applications, the global Polyelectrolyte market is segmented into:

Paint Coatings

Cosmetics

Textiles (Self-Healing Cloth)

Food & Beverages

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Oil Recovery

Healthcare (Implant Coatings)

Others (Antireflective Coatings, Semiconductors, etc.)

Polyelectrolyte Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, the North America is the most dominant market for polyelectrolytes. This is due to the large number of water treatment projects present in the region wherein polyelectrolytes are used as a sludge treatment chemical. The US is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the polyelectrolyte market due to a number of pharmaceutical companies making use of polyelectrolytes for drug coating processes. East and South Asia are expected to showcase rapid growth in the polyelectrolyte market owing to the mushrooming of a large number of food and beverage companies in the region. Europe is also expected to showcase growth as there are a number of personal care product manufacturers in the region which make use of polyelectrolytes in hair care products.

Polyelectrolyte: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global polyelectrolyte market are:

Acuro

Angel Chemicals

Avanscure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

Clear Aqua Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Dow Chemicals

EMEC

Geo Enviro Solutions

Innova Corporate

Kemira

Prime Laboratories

Prime Speciality

Sinopec

SNF Floerger

The Nalco Company

Thermax Global

