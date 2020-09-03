5G Infrastructure Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2026

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the 5G Infrastructure Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of 5G Infrastructure Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

5G is a state-of-the-art and next-generation wireless communication technology. It works under a wireless high-frequency technology band for smooth communication and networking. This network functions, as opposed to other traditional networking technologies, under small transmitters that consume less power. This aspect ensures reduced expenses 5G infrastructure rollout. 5G is expected to drive virtualization in 2019. The number of carriers committing to deploying virtualized network infrastructure to support 5G applications service will increase. Since expectations for 5G are high, the next-generation mobile standard will underpin mission-critical processes and innovations, including telemedicine, remote surgery, and even driverless cars.

Demand for mobile data services is increasing due to the several subscriptions availed by the users. After the commercialization of 5G network connectivity, high demand for 5G-enabled smartphones with high-speed internet connectivity is expected, which is expected to be a key driver for the market.

The 5G infrastructure market size is segmented into communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region.

The automotive & transportation sector is expected to be affected widely with the introduction of 5G technology. Autonomous vehicles are expected to be a reality in the coming years with the help of emerging 5G technologies. The current 4G network is compatible for sharing status updates, real-time information, and request rides. This provides a platform for companies, such as Uber and Lyft. However, 4G cannot support technologies that need high speed and give vehicles spontaneous human-like reflexes. This is where 5G comes into picture.

The extensive trials and 5G use cases have indicated a plethora of application areas including remote machinery, smartphones and tablets, autonomous driving, intelligent navigation, and telemedicine, among others. The report provides an exhaustive application analysis including the market statistics for different verticals, such as consumer electronics, and automotive, and enumerates various use cases with a futuristic roadmap for each industry vertical

The report also formulates the entire supply chain of the market, along with industry trends of 5G infrastructure hardware components, technologies, and fiber network with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps, and market dynamics. Some of the key players identified in the report are AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is segmented on the core network technology, chipset type, communication infrastructure, application, and region.

Core Network Technology:

Fog Computing (FC)

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

3. By Communication Infrastructure:

Macro Cell

Small Cell

Radio Access Network

2. By Chipset Type:

RFIC Chips

ASIC Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Distributed Antenna System

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The 5G Infrastructure Marketreport examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

* The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

* Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

* Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* 6-month post sales analyst support

