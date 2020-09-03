Visual Search in Devices Market 2020-2025 Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Visual Search in Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Visual Search in Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Visual Search in Devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Visual Search in Devices market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Visual Search in Devices market by segmenting the market based on type of devices, applications, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The eCommerce sector has sparked new growth prospects for visual search in the devices market by making search optimization easier for end-users. Moreover, visual search like Pinterest – a social networking tool-introduced a visual discovery application that became popular among the end-users as well as the target audience. All these aforementioned factors are predicted to steer the growth of visual search in the devices industry over the forecast period.

On the basis of the type of devices, the market is divided into Drones/Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Mobile, and Smart Cameras. Application-wise, the industry for visual search in devices is classified into Inventory Management, Weather Monitoring, and Surveillance & Security Control.

Some of the major players in the business include DJI, Face++, IntelliVision, Snap Inc., IBM Corporation, Slyce, Uncanny Vision, Google, ViSenze, Nest Labs, FLIRTEY, Samsung, Microsoft, and Skydio.

