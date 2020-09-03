Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Segmentation, Future Trends and Forecast 2025 | Teledyne Technologies, Thales Group, Sonardyne International, Nortek, Kongsberg Gruppen, Evologics, DSPComm

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market valued approximately USD 1.26 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing adoption from defense sector and homeland security. Although lesser effective than terrestrial communication underwater acoustic communication has witnessed significant adoption as a more reliable and secured medium. However, factors such as slow data transmission and availability of limited usable frequency band are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Teledyne Technologies, Thales Group, Sonardyne International, Nortek, Kongsberg Gruppen, Evologics, DSPComm, Ultra Electronics, Mistral, Aquatec Group.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Interface Platform:

– Sensor Interface

– Acoustic Modem

– Others

Communication Range:

– Shallow Water Range

– Medium Water Range

– Long Water Range

– Full Ocean

Application:

– Environment Monitoring

– Pollution Monitoring

– Climate Monitoring

– Hydrography

– Oceanography

– Others

End-User:

– Oil & Gas

– Military & Defense

– Homeland Security

– Scientific Research & Development

– Marine

