Global Smart Thermostats Market valued approximately USD 945 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.53% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Smart thermostats are devices that can be used with home automation and are responsible for controlling a home’s heating and/or air conditioning.

The major factors speculated to augment the market are worldwide growing requirement for energy- proficient devices, the escalation in the average energy spending and the demand for remote access solutions to check and regulate the energy consumption.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Nest Labs, Honeywell international, Ecobee, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Tado, Control4 Corp., Ingersoll Rand, Carrier Corp., and Nortek, Inc. Acquisitions & effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are also few of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Technology:

– Zigbee

– Wi-Fi

– Others

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

