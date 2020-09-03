FREIGHT TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY TRENDS, GLOBAL DEMAND, GROWTH ANALYSIS & OPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK 2025

This report studies the global Freight Transport Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Freight Transport Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

CTSI – Global

Accenture

Descartes Systems Group

DSV

High Jump Software

CEVA Logistics





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Freight Mobility Solution

Freight Operation Management Solution

Freight 3PL Solutions

Warehouse Management System





Market segment by Application, Freight Transport Management can be split into

Road Freight

Rail Freight

Waterborne Freight

Air Freight





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Freight Transport Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight Transport Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Freight Transport Management Manufacturers

Freight Transport Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Freight Transport Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Freight Transport Management market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

