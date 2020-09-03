SPORTS ANALYTICS MARKET 2020: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TILL 2025

This report studies the global Sports Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Sports Analytics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

SAP

SAS

Tableau Software

Oracle

STATS

Prozone

Sportingmindz

TruMedia Networks

Opta





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Golf

Swim

Racing

Others





Market segment by Application, Sports Analytics can be split into

Clubs

Associations

Sports Academies

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Sports Analytics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Sports Analytics Manufacturers

Sports Analytics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sports Analytics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Sports Analytics market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Sports Analytics

1.1 Sports Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1 Sports Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Sports Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Sports Analytics Market by Type

1.3.1 Football

1.3.2 Basketball

1.3.3 Baseball

1.3.4 Golf

1.3.5 Swim

1.3.6 Racing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Sports Analytics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Clubs

1.4.2 Associations

1.4.3 Sports Academies

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Global Sports Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Sports Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 SAP

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 SAS

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Tableau Software

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Oracle

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 STATS

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Prozone

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Sportingmindz

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 TruMedia Networks

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Opta

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Sports Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Sports Analytics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Sports Analytics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Sports Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Sports Analytics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Sports Analytics

Chapter Five: United States Sports Analytics Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Sports Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Sports Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Sports Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Sports Analytics Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Sports Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Sports Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Sports Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Sports Analytics Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Sports Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Sports Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Sports Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Sports Analytics Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Sports Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Sports Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Sports Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Sports Analytics Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Sports Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Sports Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Sports Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Sports Analytics Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Sports Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Sports Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Sports Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Sports Analytics Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Sports Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Sports Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Sports Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Sports Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Sports Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Sports Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Sports Analytics Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Sports Analytics Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Sports Analytics Market Dynamics

12.1 Sports Analytics Market Opportunities

12.2 Sports Analytics Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Sports Analytics Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Sports Analytics Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

