Global Screen Protector Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Screen Protector market will register a 13.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3713.9 million by 2025, from $ 2272.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Screen Protector business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4276227

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Screen Protector market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Screen Protector value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

PET

Tempered Glass

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Notebook

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ZAGG

NuShield

OtterBox

BELKIN

TECH ARMOR

3M

Spigen

MOSHI

BodyGuardz

XtremeGuard

Simplism

PanzerGlass

DEFF

POWERSUPPORT

CRYSTAL ARMOR

Halo Screen Protector Film

Air-J

Dicota

CROCFOL

Amplim

Benks

ADPO

Capdase

Momax

Pisen

Screen Cares

OK8

Valma

intelliARMOR

iCarez

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Screen Protector consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Screen Protector market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Screen Protector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Screen Protector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Screen Protector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-screen-protector-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Screen Protector Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Screen Protector Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Screen Protector Segment by Type

2.2.1 PET

2.2.2 Tempered Glass

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Screen Protector Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Screen Protector Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Screen Protector Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Screen Protector Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Screen Protector Segment by Application

2.4.1 Mobile Phones

2.4.2 Tablets

2.4.3 Notebook

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Screen Protector Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Screen Protector Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Screen Protector Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Screen Protector Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Screen Protector by Company

3.1 Global Screen Protector Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Screen Protector Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Screen Protector Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Screen Protector Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Screen Protector Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Screen Protector Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Screen Protector Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Screen Protector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Screen Protector Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Screen Protector Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Screen Protector by Regions

4.1 Screen Protector by Regions

4.2 Americas Screen Protector Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Screen Protector Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Screen Protector Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Screen Protector Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Screen Protector Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Screen Protector Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Screen Protector Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Screen Protector Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Screen Protector Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Screen Protector Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Screen Protector Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Screen Protector Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Screen Protector Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Screen Protector by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Screen Protector Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Screen Protector Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Screen Protector Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Screen Protector Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Screen Protector Distributors

10.3 Screen Protector Customer

11 Global Screen Protector Market Forecast

11.1 Global Screen Protector Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Screen Protector Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Screen Protector Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Screen Protector Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Screen Protector Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Screen Protector Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 ZAGG

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.1.3 ZAGG Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 ZAGG Latest Developments

12.2 NuShield

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.2.3 NuShield Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 NuShield Latest Developments

12.3 OtterBox

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.3.3 OtterBox Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 OtterBox Latest Developments

12.4 BELKIN

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.4.3 BELKIN Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 BELKIN Latest Developments

12.5 TECH ARMOR

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.5.3 TECH ARMOR Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 TECH ARMOR Latest Developments

12.6 3M

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.6.3 3M Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 3M Latest Developments

12.7 Spigen

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.7.3 Spigen Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Spigen Latest Developments

12.8 MOSHI

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.8.3 MOSHI Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 MOSHI Latest Developments

12.9 BodyGuardz

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.9.3 BodyGuardz Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 BodyGuardz Latest Developments

12.10 XtremeGuard

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.10.3 XtremeGuard Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 XtremeGuard Latest Developments

12.11 Simplism

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.11.3 Simplism Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Simplism Latest Developments

12.12 PanzerGlass

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.12.3 PanzerGlass Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 PanzerGlass Latest Developments

12.13 DEFF

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.13.3 DEFF Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 DEFF Latest Developments

12.14 POWERSUPPORT

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.14.3 POWERSUPPORT Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 POWERSUPPORT Latest Developments

12.15 CRYSTAL ARMOR

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.15.3 CRYSTAL ARMOR Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 CRYSTAL ARMOR Latest Developments

12.16 Halo Screen Protector Film

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.16.3 Halo Screen Protector Film Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Halo Screen Protector Film Latest Developments

12.17 Air-J

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.17.3 Air-J Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Air-J Latest Developments

12.18 Dicota

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.18.3 Dicota Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Dicota Latest Developments

12.19 CROCFOL

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.19.3 CROCFOL Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 CROCFOL Latest Developments

12.20 Amplim

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.20.3 Amplim Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Amplim Latest Developments

12.21 Benks

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.21.3 Benks Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Benks Latest Developments

12.22 ADPO

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.22.3 ADPO Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 ADPO Latest Developments

12.23 Capdase

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.23.3 Capdase Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Capdase Latest Developments

12.24 Momax

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.24.3 Momax Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Momax Latest Developments

12.25 Pisen

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.25.3 Pisen Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Pisen Latest Developments

12.26 Screen Cares

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.26.3 Screen Cares Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 Screen Cares Latest Developments

12.27 OK8

12.27.1 Company Information

12.27.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.27.3 OK8 Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.27.4 Main Business Overview

12.27.5 OK8 Latest Developments

12.28 Valma

12.28.1 Company Information

12.28.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.28.3 Valma Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.28.4 Main Business Overview

12.28.5 Valma Latest Developments

12.29 intelliARMOR

12.29.1 Company Information

12.29.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.29.3 intelliARMOR Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.29.4 Main Business Overview

12.29.5 intelliARMOR Latest Developments

12.30 iCarez

12.30.1 Company Information

12.30.2 Screen Protector Product Offered

12.30.3 iCarez Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.30.4 Main Business Overview

12.30.5 iCarez Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4276227

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155