Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Massage Chair market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Massage Chair business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Massage Chair market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Luxury Massage Chair value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
2D Massage Chair
3D Massage Chair
4D Massage Chair
The segment of 3D massage chair holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
The residengtial holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 79% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BODYFRIEND
Osaki
Bok Jung Scale Corp
Inada
Panasonic
Fujiiryoki
Human Touch
HUTECH
OSIM
LG Electronics
Infinity
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luxury Massage Chair consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luxury Massage Chair market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luxury Massage Chair manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luxury Massage Chair with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Luxury Massage Chair submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Luxury Massage Chair Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Luxury Massage Chair Segment by Type
2.2.1 2D Massage Chair
2.2.2 3D Massage Chair
2.2.3 4D Massage Chair
2.3 Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Luxury Massage Chair Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Commercial
2.5 Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Luxury Massage Chair by Company
3.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Luxury Massage Chair Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Luxury Massage Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Luxury Massage Chair by Regions
4.1 Luxury Massage Chair by Regions
4.2 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luxury Massage Chair by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Massage Chair Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Luxury Massage Chair Distributors
10.3 Luxury Massage Chair Customer
11 Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Forecast
11.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Luxury Massage Chair Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Luxury Massage Chair Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Luxury Massage Chair Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 BODYFRIEND
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.1.3 BODYFRIEND Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 BODYFRIEND Latest Developments
12.2 Osaki
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.2.3 Osaki Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Osaki Latest Developments
12.3 Bok Jung Scale Corp
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.3.3 Bok Jung Scale Corp Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Bok Jung Scale Corp Latest Developments
12.4 Inada
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.4.3 Inada Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Inada Latest Developments
12.5 Panasonic
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.5.3 Panasonic Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Panasonic Latest Developments
12.6 Fujiiryoki
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.6.3 Fujiiryoki Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Fujiiryoki Latest Developments
12.7 Human Touch
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.7.3 Human Touch Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Human Touch Latest Developments
12.8 HUTECH
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.8.3 HUTECH Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 HUTECH Latest Developments
12.9 OSIM
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.9.3 OSIM Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 OSIM Latest Developments
12.10 LG Electronics
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.10.3 LG Electronics Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 LG Electronics Latest Developments
12.11 Infinity
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Luxury Massage Chair Product Offered
12.11.3 Infinity Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Infinity Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
