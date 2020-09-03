Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Artificial intelligence helps the businesses to use resources effectively and efficiently and in turn, leads to better ROI for the existing stakeholders.

The Asia Pacific AI market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the rapid improvement in Data Storage capacity, high computing power, great output and processing which leads to a good contribution to the growth of artificial intelligence technology in the end-user organization such as automotive and healthcare. Particularly in healthcare, Artificial Intelligence (AI), is expected to bring revolutionary changes in terms of reduction in terms of healthcare cost reduction and quality treatment in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Technology:

– Deep Learning

– Machine Learning

– Natural Language Processing (NPL)

– Market Vision

By End-Use:

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Law

– Retail

– Advertising & Media

– Automotive & Transportation

– Agriculture

– Manufacturing

– Others

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, NVIDIA CORPORATION, IBM Corporation, AiCure, IRIS AI. , ARM Ltd., Clarifai Inc., Google Inc., iCarbonX , Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

