Global Capacity Management Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export And Import, Growth Rate And Price Analysis By Types And Applications, Forecast To 2025

Global Capacity Management market valued approximately USD 0.59 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Capacity management demand is increasing fast as it offers easy-to-use solutions and capacity forecasting to the Information technology industry. Moreover, it saves cost and time, and increases return on investment (ROI), and improve staff productivity that provides accurate results, giving growth to the market in the forecasted period.

Capacity management is a process that control over IT resource (nature, human, capital resources) utilization. It major goal is to confirm that organizational resource such as labor force, manufacturing, and raw materials, office space, inventory, technology and equipment are of the right size to meet future and present business requirement in a cost-effective manner.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, CA Technologies, Netapp, BMC Software and Teoco Corporation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

– Software

– Service

Deployment:

– Cloud

– On-Premise

Industry Vertical:

– Education

– Telecom

– Hospitality

– Management and Consulting

– Banking and Financial Services

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Transportation and Logistics

– Government and Public Sector

– Others

-rganization Size:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and medium-sized enterprises

