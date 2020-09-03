Network Traffic Analytics Market to Record Ascending Growth Challenges Till 2027 | Accenture, Juniper Networks, Symantec, Juniper Networks, IBM, Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems

Network traffic analysis provides in depth insight into what type of traffic or network packets or data are flowing through a network. It performs through a network monitoring or network bandwidth monitoring software or application. Network traffic analytics is a process of studying, recording, and analyzing network traffic to enhance performance of network operations and to improve security. It is mainly used to understand and evaluate network utilization to track download or upload speed and identify suspicious and malicious packets within the network. The main focus of network traffic analytics is threat identification in real time. Network traffic analysis used with threat management services can provide an even richer perspective on activity and help expedite a response.

The factors such as rapid adoption of internet of things (IoT), BYOD, and connected devices drive the market growth for the network traffic analytics industry. In addition, rapid growth of network infrastructure and growing need for getting in-depth visibility into network security are expected to boost the market growth. However, availability of free network traffic tools as well as high cost associated with network traffic analytics tools are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, exponential growth in global IP traffic and cloud traffic is expected to provide major growth opportunities for the network traffic analytics market in upcoming years.

The global network traffic analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on deployment type, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the market is classified into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into service providers, enterprises, and data center. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

