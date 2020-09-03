GPS Receiver Market Worldwide Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts by 2027| Geneq, Hemisphere Gnss, Hexagon AB, Javad Gnss, Leica Geosystems AG, Navcom Technology

The satellite GPS receiver is a tool that is utilized for navigation purposes. GPS receiver uses a portable radio receiver to pick up the speed of light from orbit satellites. NAVSTAR GPS is a highly popular satellite navigation system utilized by the U.S. Government. The U.S. Air Force operates a GPS receiver. The global navigation satellite system offers geolocation and time information to GPS receivers anywhere in the world.

The Global GPS Receiver Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the GPS receiver market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GPS receiver market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global GPS receiver market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPS receiver market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the GPS receiver market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global GPS receiver market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as differential grade, survey grade. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as precision farming (agriculture), mining, construction, oil and gas, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Geneq Inc.

2. Hemisphere Gnss, Inc.

3. Hexagon AB

4. Javad Gnss, Inc.

5. Leica Geosystems AG

6. Navcom Technology, Inc.

7. Septentrio Satellite Navigation NV

8. Sokkia Topcon Co., Ltd.

9. Spectra Precision Inc.

10. Trimble Navigation Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GPS receiver market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The GPS receiver market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting GPS receiver market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the GPS receiver market in these regions.

