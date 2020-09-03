Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026 | BASF, Clariant, Evonik

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Research Report: BASF, Clariant, Evonik, DSM, Dow, Symrise, Croda, Seppic, Ashland, Solvay, Gattefosse, Eastman, Nouryon (AkzoNobel)

Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Segmentation by Product: Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Donors

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary Compounds

Organic Acids



Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Segmentation by Application: Skin & Sun Care

Hair Care

Toiletries

Fragrances & Perfumes

Makeup & Color



The Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents

1.2 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Paraben Esters

1.2.3 Formaldehyde Donors

1.2.4 Phenol Derivatives

1.2.5 Alcohols

1.2.6 Quaternary Compounds

1.2.7 Organic Acids

1.3 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Skin & Sun Care

1.3.3 Hair Care

1.3.4 Toiletries

1.3.5 Fragrances & Perfumes

1.3.6 Makeup & Color

1.4 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Industry

1.6 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Trends

2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Clariant

6.2.1 Clariant Corporation Information

6.2.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Clariant Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Clariant Products Offered

6.2.5 Clariant Recent Development

6.3 Evonik

6.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

6.3.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Evonik Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Evonik Products Offered

6.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

6.4 DSM

6.4.1 DSM Corporation Information

6.4.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 DSM Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 DSM Products Offered

6.4.5 DSM Recent Development

6.5 Dow

6.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

6.5.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Dow Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Dow Products Offered

6.5.5 Dow Recent Development

6.6 Symrise

6.6.1 Symrise Corporation Information

6.6.2 Symrise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Symrise Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Symrise Products Offered

6.6.5 Symrise Recent Development

6.7 Croda

6.6.1 Croda Corporation Information

6.6.2 Croda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Croda Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Croda Products Offered

6.7.5 Croda Recent Development

6.8 Seppic

6.8.1 Seppic Corporation Information

6.8.2 Seppic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Seppic Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Seppic Products Offered

6.8.5 Seppic Recent Development

6.9 Ashland

6.9.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.9.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Ashland Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.9.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.10 Solvay

6.10.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.10.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Solvay Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Solvay Products Offered

6.10.5 Solvay Recent Development

6.11 Gattefosse

6.11.1 Gattefosse Corporation Information

6.11.2 Gattefosse Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Gattefosse Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Gattefosse Products Offered

6.11.5 Gattefosse Recent Development

6.12 Eastman

6.12.1 Eastman Corporation Information

6.12.2 Eastman Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Eastman Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Eastman Products Offered

6.12.5 Eastman Recent Development

6.13 Nouryon (AkzoNobel)

6.13.1 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Products Offered

6.13.5 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Recent Development

7 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents

7.4 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Distributors List

8.3 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Antimicrobial Agents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”