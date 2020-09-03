Automotive Plastic Parts Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | AkzoNobel, BASF, Covestro

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Plastic Parts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2124410/global-and-united-states-automotive-plastic-parts-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Plastic Parts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Plastic Parts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, BASF, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Johnson Controls, Magna International, Momentive Performance Materials, SABIC, DowDuPont, Borealis, Hanwha Azdel, Grupo Antolin, Lear, Owens Corning, Quadrant, Royal DSM, Teijin

Automotive Plastic Parts Market Types: AbABS

PP

PU

PVC

PE

PC

PMMA

PA



Automotive Plastic Parts Market Applications: Private Car

Commercial Car



The Automotive Plastic Parts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Plastic Parts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Plastic Parts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Plastic Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Plastic Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Plastic Parts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Plastic Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Plastic Parts market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2124410/global-and-united-states-automotive-plastic-parts-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Plastic Parts Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automotive Plastic Parts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AbABS

1.4.3 PP

1.4.4 PU

1.4.5 PVC

1.4.6 PE

1.4.7 PC

1.4.8 PMMA

1.4.9 PA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Private Car

1.5.3 Commercial Car

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automotive Plastic Parts Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automotive Plastic Parts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Plastic Parts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Parts Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Plastic Parts Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Plastic Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Plastic Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Plastic Parts Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Plastic Parts Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Plastic Parts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automotive Plastic Parts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automotive Plastic Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automotive Plastic Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Plastic Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automotive Plastic Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Plastic Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Covestro

12.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Covestro Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.4 Evonik Industries

12.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Evonik Industries Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

12.5 Johnson Controls

12.5.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.5.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Johnson Controls Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.5.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.6 Magna International

12.6.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Magna International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Magna International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Magna International Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.6.5 Magna International Recent Development

12.7 Momentive Performance Materials

12.7.1 Momentive Performance Materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 Momentive Performance Materials Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Momentive Performance Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Momentive Performance Materials Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.7.5 Momentive Performance Materials Recent Development

12.8 SABIC

12.8.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.8.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SABIC Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.8.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.9 DowDuPont

12.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 DowDuPont Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.10 Borealis

12.10.1 Borealis Corporation Information

12.10.2 Borealis Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Borealis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Borealis Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.10.5 Borealis Recent Development

12.11 AkzoNobel

12.11.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.11.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 AkzoNobel Automotive Plastic Parts Products Offered

12.11.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.12 Grupo Antolin

12.12.1 Grupo Antolin Corporation Information

12.12.2 Grupo Antolin Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Grupo Antolin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Grupo Antolin Products Offered

12.12.5 Grupo Antolin Recent Development

12.13 Lear

12.13.1 Lear Corporation Information

12.13.2 Lear Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Lear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Lear Products Offered

12.13.5 Lear Recent Development

12.14 Owens Corning

12.14.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.14.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

12.14.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.15 Quadrant

12.15.1 Quadrant Corporation Information

12.15.2 Quadrant Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Quadrant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Quadrant Products Offered

12.15.5 Quadrant Recent Development

12.16 Royal DSM

12.16.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.16.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Royal DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Royal DSM Products Offered

12.16.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

12.17 Teijin

12.17.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.17.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Teijin Products Offered

12.17.5 Teijin Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Plastic Parts Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Plastic Parts Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”