Smart Buildings Market 2020-2025 Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Smart Buildings market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Smart Buildings market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Smart Buildings market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Smart Buildings market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Smart Buildings market by segmenting the market based on automation type, services, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Energy efficiency is a key issue for developers of the building structures as well as designers of the buildings. These structural engineers are trying to build sustainable structures through the use of smart building technique which has proved to be an efficient way for reducing the power consumption along with reducing the costs while improving the building environment for the residents. Additionally, escalating the need for eco-friendly living, effective resource management, cost-efficient management, and other beneficial features will lift the growth graph of the smart buildings market in an upward direction.

Furthermore, an escalating requirement of integrated security & safety systems in the new constructions is likely to steer the market expansion over the forecast period. However, high initial costs including development & deployment of automation in the buildings can restrict the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Based on the automation type, the market is classified into Energy Management, Network & Communication Management, Intelligent Security Systems, and Infrastructure Management. On the basis of services, the industry is divided into Professional Services and Managed Services. Application-wise, the industry is segregated into Commercial, Institutes, Residential, Airports, Hospitals, Government, Manufacturing & Industrial Facilities, and Others.

