Rising Profit: Future Growth, Challenges, Solutions, Share, Size, Top Players of Water Repellent Agent Market

The sudden eruption of COVID-19 pandemic put lights on the water repellent agent market in a positive way. Water repellent agent is used in many industries including manufacturing, textile, automotive and others. COVID 19 have considerable impact on above mentioned industries which somewhere reduced the usage of water repellent in these industries and has been affected adversely. On the other side, it provides an opportunity to healthcare sector because it works as gear against COVID 19 fight. For instance, water repellent substance formed by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientists called “elastidry” that is used in surgical gloves to prevent from infection and provide extra protection. In the course of this chaos, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global water repellent agent industry. Our report consists of:

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global water repellent agent market is set to grow at a considerable CAGR and is projected to generate a significant revenue during the period of forecast from 2019 to 2027. The report segments the global market on the basis of type, technology, end use, and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, increasing demand for waterproofing components in the automobile industry, upsurge in durable water repellents that add value to finished textile products, and growing adoption in various applications such as medical equipment, fabrics, windshield, and other. All these factors are driving the growth of water repellent agent market. However, stringent government regulation is a major factor restraining the market growth.

Teflon to be at the forefront during the Projected Timeframe

By type, the report categorizes the market for water repellent agent into silicone, teflon and ployurethane. Among these, the Teflon segment is expected to grab highest share of the market in 2026 during the forecasted timeframe. The rise is attributed because of its non-fluorinated stain repellent technology. In addition, it is used in fabrics for the breathability and durability of the material.

Solvent based technology to Witness Significant Growth

On the basis of technology, the global market is bifurcated into solvent-based and water-based. Of these, the solvent based technology is assumed to project a healthy CAGR in the forecast period owing to properties such as instant waterproofing and non-damageable in extreme cold conditions.

Textile will garner a considerable amount of market share

Based on end- use, the report categorizes the market for water repellent agent into textile, construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. Among these textile segment is expected to grab highest share of the market in 2026 and growing at a healthy growth rate during the forecasted timeframe. The textile industry is gaining high popularity among consumers owing to the highest production of jute with a market share of almost 63% in the garment and textile area and ranks second in silk and cotton production.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience a high growth rate in the market owing to the presence of high end-use industries in this region such as textile, automotive, textile, and others.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global water repellent agent industry are AK Waterproofing Company, Angel Waterproofing Company, All India Waterproofing Company, Chaudhary Waterproofing Company, Dr Fixit, Altantis Engineers, Garg Waterproofing Company, Leakproof, Fosroc Chemicals India, and Jireh Technologies.These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

