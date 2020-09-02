Impressive Growth: In-depth analysis of COVID-19 impact on Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

The newest research report on the global eco-friendly food packaging market by Research Dive deliberates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and upcoming growth of the global market. This report is a professional and meticulous research formulated by market experts by assessing major driving factors, regional market situations, developments, opportunities, trends, and future scope of the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Highlights of the Report:

The global eco-friendly food packaging market has observed significant growth in the last few years, however, the abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the market.

According to the report, the global eco-friendly food packaging market was valued at $163.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to garner a revenue of $248.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% in the upcoming years.

In the current situation, the market size has reached 159.8 billion owing to the shutdown of many activities due to lockdown imposed by the government. Market analysts have projected that the market is expected to restore from the incurred losses and grow significantly by the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

Factors Hindering the Market Growth amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The implementation of lockdown in various parts of the world has resulted in the cessation of several restaurants, ban on transportation, and enforcement of numerous stringent rules and protocols by the government.

Hence, a severe decline in the demand as well as the supply of eco-friendly food packaging has been observed in 2020, which is obstructing the growth of the global eco-friendly food packaging market. Nonetheless, the market is foreseen to perceive a substantial growth after the end of COVID-19 pandemic.

Current Market Transformation Due to Covid-19:

The eco-friendly food packaging manufacturers are adopting several ways and strategies to endure their business during the crisis period. For example, Nulogy, a company based in Canada has expanded its cloud-based technology platform. This technology can be used for thermal screening and detection of body temperature of the company staff. Moreover, government bodies are offering funds for several companies to withstand in this havoc condition.

Furthermore, Bizongo and Indian B2B packaging company has shifted its packaging business to manufacture of PPE kits and successfully completed its first delivery of more than 100,000 units of PPE. Also, Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of packaging materials has shifted its food packaging business to manufacture of face shield to withstand in this crisis period.

Post-pandemic Market Insights:

To help businesses continue during the COVID-19 catastrophe, government bodies are executing substantial schemes for promoting eco-friendly packaging industries. In addition, the growth in the manufacture of eco-friendly food packaging after the lockdown period is expected to boost the growth for the eco-friendly food packaging market post-COVID-19 pandemic.

