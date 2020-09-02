Robust Growth: What problem does Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market face due to COVID-19

The outbreak of corona-virus (COVID-19) has created a negative impact on the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market. Contrary to this, the extensively increasing demand for air travel is mainly due to the rising emphasis on secure and safe aircraft operations. Also, to gain the trust of clients and the company’s employees, global leaders are following effective business strategies during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Aqueous Solutions, environmentally-sound maintenance solutions manufacturers, has taken the initiative for decontamination of aircrafts and more than 4 million square feet of airport terminal space. Therefore, by implementing these strategies, market leaders are primarily preparing for the post-COVID-19 impact. During this COVID-19 crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the global aerospace maintenance chemical. Our report includes:

According to the new report published by Research Dive, the global aerospace maintenance chemical market is expected to generate a revenue of $8,373.3 million by 2026, at a growth rate of 2.8% during the analysis period. The segmentation of the market has been done based on the type of aircraft, nature of the chemical, product type, and region. The report provides key insights on drivers, restraints, opportunities, segments, and industry leaders of the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth

As per our analyst estimates, enormously rising air passengers, thereby increasing demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services are propelling the growth of the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market. Contrary to this, the stringent government regulations and increasing maintenance costs are projected to hamper the global market growth.

Adhesives Segment will be the Most Lucrative

Based on product type, the global market for aerospace maintenance chemical is categorized into a cleaner, adhesives, deicing fluids, cleaning fluids, and others. The adhesive chemical market accounted for $1,336.2 million in 2026 and is projected to rise at 3.6% CAGR, during the analysis period. This is mainly due to passengers’ preference for a more hygienic and healthy environment.

Light Passengers Jet will have Exponential Growth in the Global Market

Based on the type of aircraft, the global market is classified into helicopter, light passenger jets, mid-size passenger jets, jumbo passenger jets, and space aircraft. The light passenger jets for aerospace maintenance chemical market accounted for $3,070.0 million in 2026 and is expected to grow at 3.4% CAGR during the forecasted period. The enormously growing demand for domestic air passengers in developing and developed economies is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Organic Chemicals to Register Significant Market Share During 2020-26

On the basis of the nature of the chemical, the global market is bifurcated into inorganic and organic. The organic chemical market is valued at $6,777.5 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at 2.9% CAGR, during the analysis period.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the geographical region, the global market for the aerospace maintenance chemical is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to register a revenue of $1,754.3 million in 2026 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of the Asia-Pacific aerospace maintenance chemical is majorly attributed to the increasing emphasis on the development of the new technologies in the aviation chemical, mainly in India, China, and Japan.

The market leaders of the aerospace maintenance chemical market consist of AFI KLM E&M, AAR, Boeing., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, GE, Bombardier, Delta TechOps, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Nexeo Solutions, Inc., and Airbus S.A.S. 2020.

