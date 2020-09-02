AI for Drug Discovery Market 2027 Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Top Key

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the AI for drug discovery market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the AI for drug discovery market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the AI for drug discovery market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the AI for drug discovery market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10170385

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the AI for drug discovery market by segmenting the market based on the drug type, technology, therapeutic area, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

With giant pharma firms focusing on genetic data interpretation of patients, the market for AI for drug discovery is likely to gain traction over the forecast timeline. Understanding of the patient’s genetic profile assists in providing apt medicines as well as a medical treatment for the patients. Moreover, the computational approaches of machine learning help in analyzing genetic data of the patient and propose new drug and therapies.

Based on drug type, the market is sectored into small molecule and large molecule. On the basis of technology, the industry is classified into deep learning, machine learning, and others. In terms of therapeutic area, the market is divided into metabolic diseases, immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, oncology, and others. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and others.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10170385

The major participants involved in the AI for drug discovery market include Recursion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, twoXAR Incorporated, Biogen, Bionure Farma, S.L., BIOAGE, Genervon Biopharmaceuticals, LLC., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Neuren Pharmaceuticals, Atomwise, Insilico Medicine, Silicon Therapeutics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., BenevolentAI, Exscientia, Numerate, Envisagenics, Inc., and Accutar Biotech.

<<<<Trending Reports>>>>>>

Infrared Sensor Market

Bio-MEMS Market

Agriculture Robots Market

Biochemical Sensor Market

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market

Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Smart Weapons Market

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609