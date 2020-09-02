Dental Periodontics Market 2020-2027 Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the dental periodontics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the dental periodontics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dental periodontics market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the dental periodontics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market.

The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the dental periodontics market by segmenting the market based on the type, periodontal treatments & procedures, end-user, product, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Oral ailments adversely impact the persons throughout their lifespan and create discomfort while proving lethal & cumbersome to the life of the patient. Apparently, the large number of incidences of oral disorders among the aging populace is set to create awareness about dental insurance among the old population prone to recurrent dental treatment required for treating oral problems. All these factors are likely to propel the expansion of the dental periodontics industry over the forecast timeline.

Based on the type, the market is sectored into mild periodontics and advanced periodontics. On the basis of periodontal treatments & procedures, the industry can be classified into non-surgical treatments, laser treatment, regenerative procedures, gumgraft surgery, dental implants, antimicrobial therapy, periodontal plastic surgery procedures, periodontal pocket reduction procedures, and dental crown lengthening procedures.

In terms of end-user, the market for dental periodontics is divided into dental laboratories, dental clinics, dental hospital, and others. On the basis of product, the industry is classified into scalpels, optical systems, surgical instruments, sutures, and others.

Key players involved across dental periodontics business include Biolectrics LLC, Western Dental, American Dental Systems, Acharya Periodontics and Dental Implants, Glendale Periodontics & Dental Implants, Pennsylvania Center for Dental Implants & Periodontics, Altura Periodontics, Southern California Periodontics & Implantology, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Simpladent.

