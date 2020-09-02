“

Los Angeles, United State,- This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Identity & Access Management market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Identity & Access Management market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Identity & Access Management market. The authors of the report segment the global Identity & Access Management market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Identity & Access Management market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Identity & Access Management market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Identity & Access Management market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Identity & Access Management market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Identity & Access Management market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Identity & Access Management report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Broadcom, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), NetIQ Corporation (U.S.), Okta, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SailPoint Technologies (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US)

Global Identity & Access Management Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Identity & Access Management market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Identity & Access Management market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Identity & Access Management market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Identity & Access Management market.

Global Identity & Access Management Market by Product

Provisioning, Single Sign-On, Advanced Authentication, Audit, Compliance, & Governance, Directory Services, Password Management

Global Identity & Access Management Market by Application

BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Public Sector and Utilities, Energy, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Identity & Access Management market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Identity & Access Management market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Identity & Access Management market

TOC

Table of Contents

Identity & Access Management Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Identity & Access Management

1.1 Identity & Access Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Identity & Access Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Identity & Access Management Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Identity & Access Management Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Identity & Access Management Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Provisioning

1.3.4 Single Sign-On

1.3.5 Advanced Authentication

1.3.6 Audit, Compliance, & Governance

1.3.7 Directory Services

1.3.8 Password Management

1.4 Identity & Access Management Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Telecom and IT

1.4.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.4.4 Retail and CPG

1.4.5 Public Sector and Utilities

1.4.6 Energy

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Identity & Access Management Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Broadcom

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Dell EMC (U.S.)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Okta, Inc. (U.S.)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 SailPoint Technologies (U.S.)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Identity & Access Management Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Identity & Access Management in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Identity & Access Management

5 North America Identity & Access Management Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Identity & Access Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Identity & Access Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe Identity & Access Management Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Identity & Access Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Identity & Access Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China Identity & Access Management Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Identity & Access Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Identity & Access Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Identity & Access Management Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Identity & Access Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Identity & Access Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America Identity & Access Management Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Identity & Access Management Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Identity & Access Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Identity & Access Management Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Identity & Access Management Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Identity & Access Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Identity & Access Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Identity & Access Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Identity & Access Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Identity & Access Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Identity & Access Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Identity & Access Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

12 Identity & Access Management Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

