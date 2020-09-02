Global Web Filtering Market:Imminent Competitive Developments in 2020 | Cisco, Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global and China Web Filtering Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global and China Web Filtering market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.
Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global and China Web Filtering market include:
Cisco, Symantec, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Sophos, Barracuda Networks, Zscaler, Trustwave, Iboss, Webroot, Interoute, Titan HQ, Virtela, Netskope, Censornet, Clearswift, Wavecrest Computing, Cyren, GFI Software, Untangle, Contentkeeper Technologies, Kaspersky Lab
Segmental Analysis
The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global and China Web Filtering market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.
Global and China Web Filtering Market Segment By Type:
Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering
Keyword Filtering
File Type Filtering
Others Web Filtering
Global and China Web Filtering Market Segment By Application:
Government
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
IT and Telecom
Education
Healthcare
Retail
Others Based on
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and China Web Filtering market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the and China Web Filtering market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the and China Web Filtering industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global and China Web Filtering market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global and China Web Filtering market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and China Web Filtering market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Web Filtering Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering
1.2.3 Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering
1.2.4 Keyword Filtering
1.2.5 File Type Filtering
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Web Filtering Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 IT and Telecom
1.3.6 Education
1.3.7 Healthcare
1.3.8 Retail
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Web Filtering Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Web Filtering Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Web Filtering Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Web Filtering Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Web Filtering Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Web Filtering Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Web Filtering Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Web Filtering Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Web Filtering Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Web Filtering Revenue
3.4 Global Web Filtering Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Web Filtering Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Web Filtering Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Web Filtering Area Served
3.6 Key Players Web Filtering Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Web Filtering Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Web Filtering Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Web Filtering Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Web Filtering Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Web Filtering Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Web Filtering Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Web Filtering Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Web Filtering Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Web Filtering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Web Filtering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Web Filtering Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Web Filtering Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Web Filtering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Web Filtering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Web Filtering Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Web Filtering Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Web Filtering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Web Filtering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Web Filtering Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Web Filtering Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Web Filtering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Web Filtering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Web Filtering Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Web Filtering Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Web Filtering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Web Filtering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Web Filtering Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Cisco
11.1.1 Cisco Company Details
11.1.2 Cisco Business Overview
11.1.3 Cisco Web Filtering Introduction
11.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
11.2 Symantec
11.2.1 Symantec Company Details
11.2.2 Symantec Business Overview
11.2.3 Symantec Web Filtering Introduction
11.2.4 Symantec Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Symantec Recent Development
11.3 McAfee
11.3.1 McAfee Company Details
11.3.2 McAfee Business Overview
11.3.3 McAfee Web Filtering Introduction
11.3.4 McAfee Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 McAfee Recent Development
11.4 Palo Alto Networks
11.4.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details
11.4.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview
11.4.3 Palo Alto Networks Web Filtering Introduction
11.4.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development
11.5 Fortinet
11.5.1 Fortinet Company Details
11.5.2 Fortinet Business Overview
11.5.3 Fortinet Web Filtering Introduction
11.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development
11.6 Trend Micro
11.6.1 Trend Micro Company Details
11.6.2 Trend Micro Business Overview
11.6.3 Trend Micro Web Filtering Introduction
11.6.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
11.7 Forcepoint
11.7.1 Forcepoint Company Details
11.7.2 Forcepoint Business Overview
11.7.3 Forcepoint Web Filtering Introduction
11.7.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Forcepoint Recent Development
11.8 Sophos
11.8.1 Sophos Company Details
11.8.2 Sophos Business Overview
11.8.3 Sophos Web Filtering Introduction
11.8.4 Sophos Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Sophos Recent Development
11.9 Barracuda Networks
11.9.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details
11.9.2 Barracuda Networks Business Overview
11.9.3 Barracuda Networks Web Filtering Introduction
11.9.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development
11.10 Zscaler
11.10.1 Zscaler Company Details
11.10.2 Zscaler Business Overview
11.10.3 Zscaler Web Filtering Introduction
11.10.4 Zscaler Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Zscaler Recent Development
11.11 Trustwave
10.11.1 Trustwave Company Details
10.11.2 Trustwave Business Overview
10.11.3 Trustwave Web Filtering Introduction
10.11.4 Trustwave Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Trustwave Recent Development
11.12 Iboss
10.12.1 Iboss Company Details
10.12.2 Iboss Business Overview
10.12.3 Iboss Web Filtering Introduction
10.12.4 Iboss Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Iboss Recent Development
11.13 Webroot
10.13.1 Webroot Company Details
10.13.2 Webroot Business Overview
10.13.3 Webroot Web Filtering Introduction
10.13.4 Webroot Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Webroot Recent Development
11.14 Interoute
10.14.1 Interoute Company Details
10.14.2 Interoute Business Overview
10.14.3 Interoute Web Filtering Introduction
10.14.4 Interoute Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Interoute Recent Development
11.15 Titan HQ
10.15.1 Titan HQ Company Details
10.15.2 Titan HQ Business Overview
10.15.3 Titan HQ Web Filtering Introduction
10.15.4 Titan HQ Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Titan HQ Recent Development
11.16 Virtela
10.16.1 Virtela Company Details
10.16.2 Virtela Business Overview
10.16.3 Virtela Web Filtering Introduction
10.16.4 Virtela Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Virtela Recent Development
11.17 Netskope
10.17.1 Netskope Company Details
10.17.2 Netskope Business Overview
10.17.3 Netskope Web Filtering Introduction
10.17.4 Netskope Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Netskope Recent Development
11.18 Censornet
10.18.1 Censornet Company Details
10.18.2 Censornet Business Overview
10.18.3 Censornet Web Filtering Introduction
10.18.4 Censornet Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Censornet Recent Development
11.19 Clearswift
10.19.1 Clearswift Company Details
10.19.2 Clearswift Business Overview
10.19.3 Clearswift Web Filtering Introduction
10.19.4 Clearswift Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Clearswift Recent Development
11.20 Wavecrest Computing
10.20.1 Wavecrest Computing Company Details
10.20.2 Wavecrest Computing Business Overview
10.20.3 Wavecrest Computing Web Filtering Introduction
10.20.4 Wavecrest Computing Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Wavecrest Computing Recent Development
11.21 Cyren
10.21.1 Cyren Company Details
10.21.2 Cyren Business Overview
10.21.3 Cyren Web Filtering Introduction
10.21.4 Cyren Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Cyren Recent Development
11.22 GFI Software
10.22.1 GFI Software Company Details
10.22.2 GFI Software Business Overview
10.22.3 GFI Software Web Filtering Introduction
10.22.4 GFI Software Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 GFI Software Recent Development
11.23 Untangle
10.23.1 Untangle Company Details
10.23.2 Untangle Business Overview
10.23.3 Untangle Web Filtering Introduction
10.23.4 Untangle Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Untangle Recent Development
11.24 Contentkeeper Technologies
10.24.1 Contentkeeper Technologies Company Details
10.24.2 Contentkeeper Technologies Business Overview
10.24.3 Contentkeeper Technologies Web Filtering Introduction
10.24.4 Contentkeeper Technologies Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Contentkeeper Technologies Recent Development
11.25 Kaspersky Lab
10.25.1 Kaspersky Lab Company Details
10.25.2 Kaspersky Lab Business Overview
10.25.3 Kaspersky Lab Web Filtering Introduction
10.25.4 Kaspersky Lab Revenue in Web Filtering Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Kaspersky Lab Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
