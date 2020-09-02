Global Video Analytics Market: Top Investment Pockets in the Market | Avigilon, Axis Communications

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global and China Video Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global and China Video Analytics market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.
Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global and China Video Analytics market include:
Avigilon, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, IBM, Honeywell, Agent VI, Allgovision, Aventura, Genetec, Intellivision, Intuvision, Puretech Systems, Gorilla Technology, Verint, Viseum, Delopt, I2V, Qognify, Iomniscient, Briefcam, Aimetis, 3VR, Ipsotek
Segmental Analysis
The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global and China Video Analytics market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.
Global and China Video Analytics Market Segment By Type:
Software
Services Video Analytics
Global and China Video Analytics Market Segment By Application:
Incident Detection
Intrusion Management
People/Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Facial Recognition
Others Based on
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and China Video Analytics market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the and China Video Analytics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the and China Video Analytics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global and China Video Analytics market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global and China Video Analytics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and China Video Analytics market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Video Analytics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Incident Detection
1.3.3 Intrusion Management
1.3.4 People/Crowd Counting
1.3.5 Traffic Monitoring
1.3.6 Automatic Number Plate Recognition
1.3.7 Facial Recognition
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Video Analytics Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Video Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Video Analytics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Video Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Video Analytics Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Video Analytics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Video Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Video Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Video Analytics Revenue
3.4 Global Video Analytics Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Video Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Video Analytics Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Video Analytics Area Served
3.6 Key Players Video Analytics Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Video Analytics Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Video Analytics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Video Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Video Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Video Analytics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Video Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Video Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Video Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Video Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Video Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Video Analytics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Video Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Video Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Video Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Video Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Video Analytics Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Video Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Video Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Video Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Video Analytics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Avigilon
11.1.1 Avigilon Company Details
11.1.2 Avigilon Business Overview
11.1.3 Avigilon Video Analytics Introduction
11.1.4 Avigilon Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Avigilon Recent Development
11.2 Axis Communications
11.2.1 Axis Communications Company Details
11.2.2 Axis Communications Business Overview
11.2.3 Axis Communications Video Analytics Introduction
11.2.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Axis Communications Recent Development
11.3 Cisco Systems
11.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
11.3.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview
11.3.3 Cisco Systems Video Analytics Introduction
11.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
11.4 IBM
11.4.1 IBM Company Details
11.4.2 IBM Business Overview
11.4.3 IBM Video Analytics Introduction
11.4.4 IBM Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 IBM Recent Development
11.5 Honeywell
11.5.1 Honeywell Company Details
11.5.2 Honeywell Business Overview
11.5.3 Honeywell Video Analytics Introduction
11.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development
11.6 Agent VI
11.6.1 Agent VI Company Details
11.6.2 Agent VI Business Overview
11.6.3 Agent VI Video Analytics Introduction
11.6.4 Agent VI Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Agent VI Recent Development
11.7 Allgovision
11.7.1 Allgovision Company Details
11.7.2 Allgovision Business Overview
11.7.3 Allgovision Video Analytics Introduction
11.7.4 Allgovision Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Allgovision Recent Development
11.8 Aventura
11.8.1 Aventura Company Details
11.8.2 Aventura Business Overview
11.8.3 Aventura Video Analytics Introduction
11.8.4 Aventura Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Aventura Recent Development
11.9 Genetec
11.9.1 Genetec Company Details
11.9.2 Genetec Business Overview
11.9.3 Genetec Video Analytics Introduction
11.9.4 Genetec Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Genetec Recent Development
11.10 Intellivision
11.10.1 Intellivision Company Details
11.10.2 Intellivision Business Overview
11.10.3 Intellivision Video Analytics Introduction
11.10.4 Intellivision Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Intellivision Recent Development
11.11 Intuvision
10.11.1 Intuvision Company Details
10.11.2 Intuvision Business Overview
10.11.3 Intuvision Video Analytics Introduction
10.11.4 Intuvision Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Intuvision Recent Development
11.12 Puretech Systems
10.12.1 Puretech Systems Company Details
10.12.2 Puretech Systems Business Overview
10.12.3 Puretech Systems Video Analytics Introduction
10.12.4 Puretech Systems Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Puretech Systems Recent Development
11.13 Gorilla Technology
10.13.1 Gorilla Technology Company Details
10.13.2 Gorilla Technology Business Overview
10.13.3 Gorilla Technology Video Analytics Introduction
10.13.4 Gorilla Technology Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Gorilla Technology Recent Development
11.14 Verint
10.14.1 Verint Company Details
10.14.2 Verint Business Overview
10.14.3 Verint Video Analytics Introduction
10.14.4 Verint Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Verint Recent Development
11.15 Viseum
10.15.1 Viseum Company Details
10.15.2 Viseum Business Overview
10.15.3 Viseum Video Analytics Introduction
10.15.4 Viseum Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Viseum Recent Development
11.16 Delopt
10.16.1 Delopt Company Details
10.16.2 Delopt Business Overview
10.16.3 Delopt Video Analytics Introduction
10.16.4 Delopt Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Delopt Recent Development
11.17 I2V
10.17.1 I2V Company Details
10.17.2 I2V Business Overview
10.17.3 I2V Video Analytics Introduction
10.17.4 I2V Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 I2V Recent Development
11.18 Qognify
10.18.1 Qognify Company Details
10.18.2 Qognify Business Overview
10.18.3 Qognify Video Analytics Introduction
10.18.4 Qognify Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Qognify Recent Development
11.19 Iomniscient
10.19.1 Iomniscient Company Details
10.19.2 Iomniscient Business Overview
10.19.3 Iomniscient Video Analytics Introduction
10.19.4 Iomniscient Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Iomniscient Recent Development
11.20 Briefcam
10.20.1 Briefcam Company Details
10.20.2 Briefcam Business Overview
10.20.3 Briefcam Video Analytics Introduction
10.20.4 Briefcam Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Briefcam Recent Development
11.21 Aimetis
10.21.1 Aimetis Company Details
10.21.2 Aimetis Business Overview
10.21.3 Aimetis Video Analytics Introduction
10.21.4 Aimetis Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Aimetis Recent Development
11.22 3VR
10.22.1 3VR Company Details
10.22.2 3VR Business Overview
10.22.3 3VR Video Analytics Introduction
10.22.4 3VR Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 3VR Recent Development
11.23 Ipsotek
10.23.1 Ipsotek Company Details
10.23.2 Ipsotek Business Overview
10.23.3 Ipsotek Video Analytics Introduction
10.23.4 Ipsotek Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Ipsotek Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
