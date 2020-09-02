Industrial Knitting Machines Market: Introduction

A knitting machine is an equipment used to produce knitted fabrics through the interlocking of one or more yarns using a single loop. Although industrial knitting facilities appeared in the late 18th century, the revolution in the textile industry happened in the recent past with the idea of producing yarn directly at the knitting machine.

Industrial knitting machines are used for the bulk production of textiles for several industries, including automotive, medical, sports, general apparel, etc. Industrial knitting machines are used for manufacturing seat covers for automobiles, textiles in medical, swimsuits and shoes in sports, geotextiles in construction, mosquito nets for home and furniture, etc. Increasing automation has led the knitting industry to a whole new level. Operations are performed automatically with the use of computerized knitting machines.

As per the complexity and quantity of the end product, different types of industrial knitting machines are needed. Owing to the increasing demand for efficient and durable knitted fabrics in various industries, the need for advanced industrial knitting machines is estimated to witness significant growth. This, in turn, is estimated to project substantial opportunities in the industrial knitting machines market during the forecast period

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25405

Industrial Knitting Machines Market: Dynamics

Increasing complex designs in the textile industry is estimated to be a key factor driving the demand for industrial knitting machines across the globe. Fully automated industrial knitting machines are able to produce complex designs with greater ease, hence, are considerably adopted for mass production. Growing automotive sales as well as increasing vehicle fleets are also key factors fueling the demand for industrial knitting machines.

Increasing construction activities around the world are estimated to fuel the demand for geotextiles (used in the construction of roads, drains, breakwaters, land reclamation, and various other civil engineering purposes), which, in turn, may drive the demand for industrial knitting machines in the coming years. The growing demand for knit fabrics in sports activities is estimated to significantly contribute to the global industrial knitting machines market in the coming years.

The ongoing trend gaining momentum in the industrial knitting machines market is the increasing traction of industrial knitting machines manufacturers towards the automation or computerized technology by using CAD/CAM technology.

Industrial Knitting Machines Market: Segmentation

The global industrial knitting machines market has been segmented by machine type, knit type, and application.

On the basis of machine type, the global industrial knitting machines market has been segmented as:

Weft Industrial Knitting Machines Flat Bar Knitting Machines Straight Bar Knitting Machines Circular Knitting Machines Circular Bearded Single Knitting Machines

Warp Industrial Knitting Machines Rachel Knitting Machines Tricot Knitting Machines



On the basis of knit type, the global industrial knitting machines market has been segmented as:

Single Knit Industrial Knitting Machines

Double Knit Industrial Knitting Machines

On the basis of application, the global industrial knitting machines market has been segmented as:

Automotive and Transportation Textiles

Medical Textiles

Sports Textiles

Building and Construction Textiles

Apparel Textiles

Home and Furniture Textiles

Industrial Knitting Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to the increasing demand for knitted apparel in a number of applications, including sportswear, casual wear, winter wear, protective wear, etc., the global market for industrial knitting machines is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization in the various countries of Asia Pacific is estimated to fuel the demand for knitted fabrics.

This, in turn, is estimated to contribute to the Asia Pacific industrial knitting machines market. North America and Europe are considered to be mature areas in the knitting industry, hence, are estimated to project moderate growth during the forecast period. The growing construction industry in Latin America is anticipated to contribute to the industrial knitting machines market in the near future.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25405

Industrial Knitting Machines Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global industrial knitting machines market include:

Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd.

Lamb Knitting Machine Corporation

Fung Chang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shima Seiki Mfg., Ltd.

Taiwan Giu Chun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Karl Mayer

Terrot GmbH

Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co Ltd.

More from PMR’s Market Intelligence:

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: www.persistencemarketresearch.com