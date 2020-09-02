Asia Pacific weapon mounts market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast up to 2027

The weapon mounts are the assembly utilized for holding the weapons, typically the guns. These weapon mounts can be divided into two categories namely, static and non-static mounts.The weapon mounts havetheir application for the mounting different types of military weapons such as machine guns, autocannons, rifles, large-caliber guns, missile launchers, across land, air, and naval platforms. The primary factor driving the adoptions of these mounting solutions by the land, air, and naval based military forces is for the need of more accurate, precise, and rapid firing. Further, the rising political tensions between the countries also drive governments to significantly invest on the military and Défenseindustry. The adoptions of advanced weapons provide an upper hand to the militaries in combating any threat to their territory either from land, air or waterways. Large number of weapon mounts are particularly designed for the land-based, armoured vehicles, and aircrafts which include automatic rifles, machine guns, and gatling Guns installed on them.The increasing demand for highly technological weapons coupled with the growing procurements and modernization program by the military are some of the factors that are booming the growth of the weapon mounts market.

The Asia Pacific Weapon Mounts Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The weapon mounts market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 296.9Mn in 2019 to US$ 554.7Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.31% from 2020 to 2027.China spends substantial amount in military and aerospace equipment, as per SIPRI, in 2019, the country’s Ministry of Finance declared budget of US$ 177.5 billion, spending on equipment accounted for the largest share of the defense budget. This allows various manufacturers in the military and aerospace industry to integrate reliable and robust equipment in their devices.For 2020, China is ranked 3 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. The country is equipped by 1232 aircraft fighters, 371 dedicated attack helicopters, 111, special-mission, 281 attack helicopters for its airborne activities.

ASIA PACIFICWEAPON MOUNTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Weapon Mounts Market – By Mount Type

Static Mount

Non-Static Mount

Weapon Mounts Market – By Platform

Ground Vehicle-Mounted Fixed Installation Dismounted Soldiers

Naval Aircraft Carriers Destroyers Frigates Corvettes Offshore Patrol Vessels

Airborne Combat Aircraft Attack Helicopters Special Mission Aircraft



Weapon Mounts Market – By Mode of Operation

Manned

Remotely Operated

Weapon Mounts Market- By Region

Asia Pacific Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific Weapon mounts Market-Companies Mentioned

AEI Systems Ltd.

CRSystemsInc

Engine Engineering Company

FN HERSTAL

Troy Products

Leonardo

ISTEC SERVICES LTD

Military Systems Group, Inc.

TMIL-systems

WE Platt

