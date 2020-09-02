Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2027

The rising adoption of digital finance is impacting the financial services industry in Europe. The digital finance comprises a wide-range of products, processes, applications, and business models, which are transforming the traditional ways of offering banking and financial services to its customers. Rapid rise in the investmentsin new and advanced technologies has allowed the financial institutes to adopt electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. These solutions and new tools provide easy ways to make payments, investments, and money transfer. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, social networks, mobile applications, cloud computing, distributed ledger technology, and Big Data analytics is boosting the innovation of new business and services models across financial institutions in the region.

The Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012197/request-trial

The Europeelectronic data interchange market is expected to reach US$13,326.9millionby 2027 from US$6084.0million in 2019; it is projected to witnessa CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.Increasing digital transformation and process automation to create unparalleled opportunities for EDI solution providersis anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the EDI enhances the business agility by allowing businesses to quickly enter new markets, and it also boost the business productivity by supplying advanced information related to performance, supply chain, and business partners.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

EUROPEELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by ComponentSolutions

Services

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by TypeDirect EDI

EDI via AS2

EDI via VAN

Mobile EDI

Web EDI

EDI Outsourcing

Others

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Industry

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Mulesoft, LLC

SPS Commerce, Inc.

TrueCommerce Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cleo

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Data Masons Software LLC

Crossinx GmbH

EDICOM

Comarch SA

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00012197/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]