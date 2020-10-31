Global Spiral Chute Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Spiral Chute market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Spiral Chute market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ore pulps are uniformly fed into machine and form different layers as they pass across chute. Heavy minerals precipitate to bottom and are moved toward inner edge by the comprehensive action of various forces; light minerals are moved toward outer inner due to the speedy rotation. As a result, mineral particles with different density are divided into three zones——concentrate, middling and tailing.

Spiral chute is suitable for treatment of 0.6-0.03mm lode and placer, but high mud content is bad for separation. At present, spiral chute has been widely used in the treatment of iron ore, tungsten, tin ore, niobium tantalum ore, coastal and riverside placer and gold ore.

PPI Industries

Boldgates Resources

Astro Engineering and Manufacturing

Aravali Engineers

Spiral Chute Breakdown Data by Type

Carbon Steel

Steel

Stainless Steel

Spiral Chute Breakdown Data by Application

Mining

Construction

Cement

Others

