Global Twin-screw Extruders Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Twin-screw extruders are well-established in the industry for mixing, compounding and processing of viscous materials. They are used in a great variety of polymer, pharmaceutical and food applications. The

flexibility of twin-screw extrusion equipment allows designing thesemachines specifically to the desired task. Twin-screw extruders can have a conical or parallel design. The two screws can be counter-rotating or co-rotating, intermeshing or nonintermeshing.

The twin-screw extruders are used mainly for processing PVC products, such as pipe, profile, sheet, pellets and film. The co-rotating units are used for compounding materials where thorough mixing is

importan

Twin-screw Extruders market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clextral

Brabender

Buhler Technologies

ENTEK

Toshiba Machine

Xtrutech

Coperion

MATILA

ZENIX

USEON

Flytech

Leistritz

The Theysohn Group

ZSK

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twin-screw Extruders Breakdown Data by Type

BP Twin Screw

CT Twin Screw

Specialty Twin Screw

Twin-screw Extruders Breakdown Data by Application

Plastic Products

Food & Feed Extrusion

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Twin-screw Extruders market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Twin-screw Extruders market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Twin-screw Extruders Market Share Analysis

