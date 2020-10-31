Global Twin-screw Extruders Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Twin-screw Extruders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Twin-screw Extruders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Twin-screw extruders are well-established in the industry for mixing, compounding and processing of viscous materials. They are used in a great variety of polymer, pharmaceutical and food applications. The
flexibility of twin-screw extrusion equipment allows designing thesemachines specifically to the desired task. Twin-screw extruders can have a conical or parallel design. The two screws can be counter-rotating or co-rotating, intermeshing or nonintermeshing.
The twin-screw extruders are used mainly for processing PVC products, such as pipe, profile, sheet, pellets and film. The co-rotating units are used for compounding materials where thorough mixing is
importan
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Twin-screw Extruders Market
The global Twin-screw Extruders market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Twin-screw Extruders Scope and Segment
Twin-screw Extruders market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Twin-screw Extruders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Clextral
Brabender
Buhler Technologies
ENTEK
Toshiba Machine
Xtrutech
Coperion
MATILA
ZENIX
USEON
Flytech
Leistritz
The Theysohn Group
ZSK
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Twin-screw Extruders Breakdown Data by Type
BP Twin Screw
CT Twin Screw
Specialty Twin Screw
Twin-screw Extruders Breakdown Data by Application
Plastic Products
Food & Feed Extrusion
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Twin-screw Extruders market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Twin-screw Extruders market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Twin-screw Extruders Market Share Analysis
