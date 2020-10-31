Global Put to Light System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Put to Light System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Put to Light System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Put to Light systems are an effective automated sortation method to break larger quantities of product into individual customer orders, using light devices to direct operators to ‘put’ items. Sometimes the Put to Light approach is referred to as ‘scan and sort’. Merchandise that is typically batch picked beforehand is brought to a put station. Operators scan bar codes on individual pieces of merchandise, then lights turn on at any individual customer orders requiring that product.

Based on business rules and the put to light device used, operators might also have the ability to short a put to a container or split a put across multiple containers for the store or order. Other features within put to light include closing containers, indication of a full container to close, opening a new container and configurable scan verification as you open a container for the location.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Put to Light System Market

The global Put to Light System market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Put to Light System Scope and Market Size

Put to Light System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Put to Light System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

SSI Schafer

Dematic

Honeywell Intelligrated

Swisslog Holding AG

Knapp AG

Kardex Group

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Bastian Solutions

Aioi-Systems Co

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. Kg

Lightning Pick Technologies

Kbs Industrieelektronik GmbH

Put to Light System Breakdown Data by Type

Computer Monitor

LCD Displays

Conveyor Systems

Software

Put to Light System Breakdown Data by Application

Assembly & Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Pharma & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

