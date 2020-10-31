Global Selective Laser Melting Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Selective Laser Melting Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Selective Laser Melting Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Selective Laser Melting is an additive manufacturing technique that can print metal parts in 3D. A laser is used to melt metallic powder in specific places.Selective laser melting uses a laser to melt successive layers of metallic powder.The laser will heat particles in specified places on a bed of metallic powder until completely melted. The CAD 3D file dictates where melting will occur.

During the sieving process the rough particles are sieved out and are seperated in an overflow bottle. The reusable metal powder, which has the defined grain size, is transported to the storage container and can be directly used again.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Selective Laser Melting Machines Market

The global Selective Laser Melting Machines market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Selective Laser Melting Machines Scope and Segment

Selective Laser Melting Machines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Selective Laser Melting Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SLM Solutions

3D System

Renishaw

EOS Solutions

Laseradd Technology

Sculpteo

…

Selective Laser Melting Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Steel

Titanium

Aluminium

Nickel Alloys

Selective Laser Melting Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace Industry

Medical Field

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Selective Laser Melting Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Selective Laser Melting Machines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Selective Laser Melting Machines Market Share Analysis

